Phoenix's weather is about to cool down. Are we done with triple-digits for the year?

Temperatures in Phoenix have been well above-average for the first week of October, but the weather is about to take a turn. Are we finally done with triple-digits for the year?

So far this year in Phoenix, 129 days have hit the triple-digits, which is the fifth-highest tally on record in the city.

National Weather Service

This year’s heat season will be the longest on the books in Phoenix. The city recorded the year’s first 100-degree day earlier than ever before on March 18.

At least a few more highs in the 100s are likely. The National Weather Service predicts Thursday will reach 103 degrees, and Friday will reach 102.

But National Weather Service meteorologist Alicia Ryan said temperatures will start dropping this weekend, helped by rain from tropical storm Rachel moving up from the south and a low pressure system moving down from the Pacific Northwest.

“That will help cool us down as well into the mid-to-low 80s. And then by Tuesday or Wednesday, we’re even seeing temperatures forecast in the upper 70s,” Ryan said.

National Weather Service

Ryan says it’s too soon to know if Phoenix is done with 100-degree heat for this year.

“We could potentially be out of the woods for those triple digits,” Ryan said. “But that’s hard to say, depending on what kind of upper atmospheric conditions we get later on.”

On average, the latest triple-digit temperature of the year in Phoenix typically falls around Oct. 5. But Phoenix has seen 100-degree temperatures stretch as late as Oct. 27 in years past.