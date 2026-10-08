Thousands of refugees in the U.S. just lost Medicaid coverage. In Arizona, even kids were cut 

A few years ago, Yasin, his wife and their two little boys were living in Syria amid a terrifying civil war. Yasin remembers indiscriminate bombings and arrests. Thousands of civilians were killed.

“Our life was very difficult in Syria and we don’t know if we were going to live or not,” Yasin said in Arabic, speaking through an interpreter.

Like millions of other Syrians, the family fled. First they went to Sudan, then Egypt. From there, they began a yearslong, formal vetting process, involving applications and numerous interviews, to get permission to legally enter the U.S. as refugees.

In 2024, they finally arrived in Phoenix. After their escape from war, it was a huge relief.

“I began to feel reassurance, safety, and stability,” Yasin said.

Yasin asked that KJZZ only identify him by his first name because he is concerned that speaking publicly may impact his pending green card application.

Katherine Davis-Young / KJZZ Yasin and his family came to Arizona as a refugees after fleeing war in Syria. Now, Yasin worries about keeping his children safe as the family loses healthcare due to Medicaid eligibility changes.

He’s trying to build a new life in Arizona. He has a job, but money is tight. And with two young sons, there are always unexpected challenges.

“As an example, after three months when we came to the United States, my son was playing outside and he broke his leg. I had to take him to the emergency room,” Yasin said.

Yasin is grateful to have had health insurance through Arizona’s Medicaid program, AHCCCS, the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System, since coming to the U.S. But as of this month, he and his family, and more than 20,000 other people in the state, no longer qualify for full medical benefits through that program.

Thousands of refugees in the U.S. lost health coverage on Oct. 1. Congress approved changes in 2025 that now make refugees and certain other legally present immigrants ineligible for Medicaid programs nationwide. But in Arizona, unlike in most other states, even children, like Yasin’s sons, are impacted.

Many refugees have health concerns

Medicaid has never been available to undocumented immigrants. But it has been longstanding practice in the U.S. to provide this coverage to refugees, asylees and victims of human trafficking who come to the country legally.

Immediate health coverage upon arrival in the U.S. has been critically important, said Joanne Morales, senior programs director with Catholic Charities Community Services Arizona, a refugee resettlement organization.

“All of our groups have gone through various traumas,” Morales said.

Katherine Davis-Young / KJZZ Catholic Charities Community Services' office in Phoenix.

Arizona’s per capita rate of refugees is among the highest in the U.S., according to the Immigration Research Initiative. The state is home to thousands of people who have fled war, genocide, or persecution in countries such as Afghanistan, Somalia, Myanmar and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

And Morales said many of them arrive with urgent health needs.

“Over the years, I’ve seen clients with bullet wounds that need to be addressed. Some people are survivors of torture,” Morales said. “You also have individuals that have been in refugee camps or other conditions where maybe they’ve had a health condition that hasn’t been able to be properly addressed or managed.”

The 'Big Beautiful Bill' made several changes to Medicaid

In an effort to reduce federal spending, the Republican tax and spending bill passed last year — known as HR 1 or “the Big Beautiful Bill” — laid out new eligibility rules for Medicaid.

After some of those new changes took effect Oct. 1, certain non-citizen immigrants from Cuba and Haiti and certain lawful permanent residents, or green card holders, are still eligible for full medical benefits under Medicaid. But many refugees and asylees are not.

Medicaid, the healthcare program for low-income people, is one of the U.S. government’s largest expenses. The federal government expects the cuts to Medicaid for refugees and asylees will save $6.2 billion, according to health policy research organization KFF.

KJZZ The Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System, known as AHCCCS, is Arizona’s version of Medicaid.

In Arizona, as of late September, about 22,700 AHCCCS members were set to be either disenrolled or transitioned to “emergency services only coverage” due to the new Medicaid eligibility rules, according to an AHCCCS spokesperson. It’s still unclear exactly how many in Arizona lost coverage as of Oct. 1.

Nationwide, KFF estimates 1.4 million legally present immigrants across the U.S. will lose health coverage as a result of the new eligibility rules for Medicaid, as well as similar new restrictions for Medicare and ACA Marketplace subsidized health plans.

The Trump administration has said it wants to encourage immigrants to be self-sufficient rather than relying on taxpayer-funded benefits programs.

Green card approvals have slowed

Refugees are eligible to work as soon as they arrive in the U.S. and they could still get health insurance through an employer. But language skills and other barriers make it hard for new immigrants to get the types of jobs that offer those benefits, Morales said.

Refugees could eventually become eligible to apply for Medicaid again after they get a green card. But Morales said green card approvals have significantly slowed down during the second Trump administration.

“What we’re seeing is huge delays in that process,” Morales said. “People are following the process. They’re doing what they have to do. They’re applying for their green card. But we have cases where they’ve been waiting two or three years.”

Refugee organizations are calling for the Trump administration to speed up green card application processing as refugees lose Medicaid coverage.

“This bureaucratic trap has ensnared refugees across the country. If left unaddressed, it is a trap that will have deadly consequences,” a coalition of nearly 60 organizations wrote in a letter to the Trump administration last week. “Their cases are not moving, and they are receiving notices saying their health coverage will be terminated. Many have severe medical conditions.”

Many refugee children and pregnant women will still qualify, but not in Arizona

As the new Medicaid eligibility rules take effect, most states are still allowing refugee children and pregnant women to be covered by Medicaid.

“Arizona is not one of the states,” said Drishti Pillai, director of immigrant health policy for KFF.

Since 2009, states have had the option to apply to expand Medicaid programs to cover legal, noncitizen children and pregnant women. The majority of states saw value in that.

“These coverage gaps, especially for children and pregnant people, can lead to worse health outcomes,” Pillai said.

As of April, 38 states had adopted the option to cover legally present immigrant children and 32 states had adopted it for pregnant people, according to KFF. (A few states cover just children or just pregnant people).

A Democratic Arizona lawmaker in 2021 did sponsor a bill which would have required AHCCCS to apply for the waiver to cover legal immigrant children and pregnant women in the state. But the bill never even had a hearing in the Republican-controlled Legislature.

So Arizona is now one just 11 states where kids and expectant mothers are among the refugees and asylees losing health coverage.

KFF

Refugee organizations are already feeling the strain

“Pregnant mothers are like, ‘what happens to us? Where are we going to go?’” said Magdalene Munezero, a cultural health navigator who assists refugee patients at the Center for Refugee and Global Health, a program of Phoenix’s Valleywise Health.

Munezero said she has worked with refugee families with as many as 10 children trying to get by on one parent's low income. She said she has other clients with chronic health concerns.

“We have patients who have cancer. We have patients who are diabetic, on insulin every day. So if this is taken away from them, what are we going to do?” Munezero said. “They are going to get bills and how are they going to pay these bills?”

Her team is trying to connect patients with sliding fee health programs or charitable organizations that can help cover medical expenses. And the team is reminding refugee clients that they will still be covered for emergency room visits under the Federal Emergency Services program, known as Emergency Medicaid.

But Munezero said patients and providers alike are feeling overwhelmed.

Valleywise Health / Handout Magdalene Munezero, a Cultural Health Navigator with Valleywise Health has been trying to connect her refugee clients with resources as they lose Medicaid coverage, but options are limited.

“They keep calling you with questions and you don’t have the answers,” Munezero said. “They keep asking you and you are like, ‘what do I do?’”

Yasin and his family are worried, too.

“Honestly, it is a huge loss,” Yasin said. “Especially for the children. A child is vulnerable to anything that might happen.”

Yasin said he does not regret coming to Arizona.

“As long as my children are in school and receiving a good education, that is what matters,” Yasin said. “The most important thing I was looking for was safety — and I found that sense of safety and peace of mind here.”

But without healthcare for his children, Yasin wonders, how safe will he be able to keep them?

Alen Adams provided translation assistance for this story.