A new primary care clinic aimed at meeting the needs of older Latinos opens in central Phoenix

Older Latinos often face barriers when it comes to healthcare — with language, culture and even transportation. Now, a new primary care clinic that was created to meet the needs of these aging Arizonans has opened its doors in central Phoenix.

Esthela Ribera Valenzuela is sitting at a long table outside Suvida Healthcare.

Mariachi music is playing, food is being served. Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego is getting ready to participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Kathy Ritchie Suvida is celebrating the opening of its first Phoenix healthcare clinic.

Suvida is celebrating the opening of its first Phoenix location. Valenzuela is a patient here. She says she doesn’t speak English.

But the providers do. So they can explain what kind of medical care she needs. She also asks a lot of questions and she likes that she doesn’t have to rely on a translator.

Kathy Ritchie Suvida offers primary care and behavioral health care services.

A new way of doing things

“The beauty about Suvida is we have created a new way to solve healthcare problems for the Latino senior,” explains Dr. Ana Fuentevilla, Suvida’s co-founder and chief health officer.

And she says they do that by hiring fully bilingual and culturally competent physicians, nurses, PAs and others to serve patients like Valenzuela.

Kathy Ritchie Suvida calls its waiting room "la sala," or the living room. The hope is create a gathering space where patients feel like they're at home.

But this place is more than just a doctor’s office. Fuentevilla wants it to be a gathering space. That's why they call the waiting room, the sala or living room.

“It's colorful, it's vibrant, we often have music playing and really make our patients feel at home on purpose so that they come to care,” she says.

They also offer healthy snacks and cafecitos. The hope is to encourage patients to bring their caregiver or family members to their visits.