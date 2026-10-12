KJZZ is a service of Rio Salado College,
and Maricopa Community Colleges

Copyright © 2026 KJZZ/Rio Salado College/MCCCD
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A new primary care clinic aimed at meeting the needs of older Latinos opens in central Phoenix

KJZZ | By Kathy Ritchie
Published October 12, 2026 at 5:00 AM MST
This is Suvida Healthcare's first Phoenix location. There are other Suvida clinics in Tucson and Texas.
Kathy Ritchie
Suvida Healthcare open its first Phoenix location. There are other Suvida clinics in Tucson and Texas.

Older Latinos often face barriers when it comes to healthcare — with language, culture and even transportation. Now, a new primary care clinic that was created to meet the needs of these aging Arizonans has opened its doors in central Phoenix.

Esthela Ribera Valenzuela is sitting at a long table outside Suvida Healthcare.

Mariachi music is playing, food is being served. Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego is getting ready to participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Suvida is celebrating the opening of its first Phoenix healthcare clinic.
Kathy Ritchie
Suvida is celebrating the opening of its first Phoenix healthcare clinic.

Suvida is celebrating the opening of its first Phoenix location. Valenzuela is a patient here. She says she doesn’t speak English.

But the providers do. So they can explain what kind of medical care she needs. She also asks a lot of questions and she likes that she doesn’t have to rely on a translator.

Suvida offers primary care and behavioral health care services.
Kathy Ritchie
Suvida offers primary care and behavioral health care services.

A new way of doing things

“The beauty about Suvida is we have created a new way to solve healthcare problems for the Latino senior,” explains Dr. Ana Fuentevilla, Suvida’s co-founder and chief health officer.

And she says they do that by hiring fully bilingual and culturally competent physicians, nurses, PAs and others to serve patients like Valenzuela.

Suvida calls its waiting room "la sala" or the living room. The hope is create a gathering space where patients feel like they're at home.
Kathy Ritchie
Suvida calls its waiting room "la sala," or the living room. The hope is create a gathering space where patients feel like they're at home.

But this place is more than just a doctor’s office. Fuentevilla wants it to be a gathering space. That's why they call the waiting room, the sala or living room.

“It's colorful, it's vibrant, we often have music playing and really make our patients feel at home on purpose so that they come to care,” she says.

They also offer healthy snacks and cafecitos. The hope is to encourage patients to bring their caregiver or family members to their visits.

The Sala at Suvida is meant to be a comfortable space where patients can bring their caregivers or family member to their appointments. There's coffee and snacks as well as spaces to gather and engage in conversation.
Kathy Ritchie
The Sala at Suvida is meant to be a comfortable space where patients can bring their caregivers or family member to their appointments. There's coffee and snacks as well as spaces to gather and engage in conversation.
More news on aging from KJZZ

Tags
Science AgingPhoenixHealth + MedicineRace + Diversity
Kathy Ritchie
KJZZ senior field correspondent Kathy Ritchie has 20 years of experience reporting and writing stories for national and local media outlets — nearly a decade of it has been spent in public media.
See stories by Kathy Ritchie
Related Content