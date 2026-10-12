New radio tags provided most detailed look yet at monarch butterfly migration routes

New monarch butterfly tracking technology is giving researchers at Scottsdale Community College a deeper look into the migration patterns of these insects.

Gail Morris is the coordinator of the Southwest Monarch Study. She’s been tagging monarchs with paper tags for 20 years.

“With the advent of the new radio tag, that was a game changer for us. Because instead of just finding where they’re tagged and where they fly on their migration — or during the winter months when they’re here — now we can learn more about the routes they’re taking,” Morris said.

Previous tracking methods involved paper tags attached to the wings of the insect. They were cheap and lightweight, but usually only provided data at the beginning and end of a monarch’s migration- not the journey itself.

The new solar-powered radio tags transmit frequencies to specialized radio towers and pick up on Bluetooth signals from users of the Project Monarch smartphone app.

Morris said, “We have had some greater luck, so to speak, with winter monarchs that are here because we’ve been able to radio tag them and find out: What did they do and how long did they live?”

Butterflies have to undergo a physical examination before researchers glue a tracker to their thorax. For a monarch to qualify for the 60 milligram tag, it has to weigh 4 grams or more.

“We have to make sure it isn’t too heavy for them to carry. So it’s like you or me wearing maybe a 20-pound backpack. And so we wanted to make sure they could still fly,” Morris said.

Beyond the weight concerns, Morris said the tags also cost $200 each.

The Southwest Monarch Study has existed since 2003, but only switched to radio tags three years ago. This will be the first winter season that incorporates crowdfunded data from the Project Monarch app.

Morris said, “We’ve been able to find some exciting new ways monarchs are moving throughout the West that was not seen before.”

Some of those tagged monarchs ended up migrating on new routes up to areas as far as Idaho and Montana.

By honing in on the precise locations of monarchs, Morris says researchers can better understand population statistics and health.

“We’ve heard a lot of concern about the huge decrease in monarch numbers — last year being the third lowest numbers ever counted across the California coast,” Morris said.

With the help of the new radio tag technology, Phoenix was shown to be creating a net positive impact on the Western monarch population in the U.S. in spring of this year.