AZ wildfire activity was relatively calmer this year. But experts still caution vigilance

Arizona had about 150 more wildfires this year than last, but with significantly less damage. Since wildfire season is now a year-round occurrence, experts caution vigilance.

Nearly 1,600 wildfires ignited across the state this year, burning more than 63,000 acres. But last year’s, which included the Dragon Bravo Fire, had five times the acre damage, according to Tiffany Davila with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

She says this year’s relatively calmer activity has a lot to do with luck.

“We have overgrown fuel in southern, southeastern Arizona and across the Sonoran Desert. But we really just saw the lack of ignition in critical areas under critical fire weather," Davila said.

She says the recent rains have helped mitigate fire activity but it's also a double-edged sword.

“It is going to create heavy fuel loading in areas across the Sonoran Desert, places like the Tonto National Forest, Maricopa County, southern and south eastern Arizona," Davila said.

She recommends homeowners stay on top of any vegetation overgrowth on their property.