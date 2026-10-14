KJZZ is a service of Rio Salado College,
and Maricopa Community Colleges

Copyright © 2026 KJZZ/Rio Salado College/MCCCD
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

AZ wildfire activity was relatively calmer this year. But experts still caution vigilance

KJZZ | By Jill Ryan
Published October 14, 2026 at 3:00 PM MST
Grey smoke over dark green mountains with yellow brush in foreground
inciweb.gov
/
Handout
The Sycamore Fire burning in the Tonto National Forest on June 20, 2026.

Arizona had about 150 more wildfires this year than last, but with significantly less damage. Since wildfire season is now a year-round occurrence, experts caution vigilance.

Nearly 1,600 wildfires ignited across the state this year, burning more than 63,000 acres. But last year’s, which included the Dragon Bravo Fire, had five times the acre damage, according to Tiffany Davila with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

She says this year’s relatively calmer activity has a lot to do with luck.

“We have overgrown fuel in southern, southeastern Arizona and across the Sonoran Desert. But we really just saw the lack of ignition in critical areas under critical fire weather," Davila said.

She says the recent rains have helped mitigate fire activity but it's also a double-edged sword.

“It is going to create heavy fuel loading in areas across the Sonoran Desert, places like the Tonto National Forest, Maricopa County, southern and south eastern Arizona," Davila said.

She recommends homeowners stay on top of any vegetation overgrowth on their property.

More Arizona Wildfires News

Tags
Science WildfiresWaterEnvironmentNorthern ArizonaSouthern Arizona
Jill Ryan
Jill Ryan joined KJZZ in 2020 as a morning reporter, and she is currently a field correspondent and Morning Edition producer.
See stories by Jill Ryan