Why do big dogs age faster than small ones? ASU study finds answers in DNA

A study from Arizona State University found that larger dog breeds lose key regulatory marks in their genome faster than smaller dog breeds, damaging their DNA. Researchers say this helps explain why larger dogs age more quickly.

Researchers from ASU and the Dog Aging Project studied the genomes of over 800 dogs and found molecular changes that regulate DNA sequencing happened faster in big dog breeds compared to smaller dogs.

This process is called methylation, and a specific part of the genome, known as jumping genes, lose methylation with aging. Specifically, LINE1 jumping genes insert themselves throughout the genome and damage the DNA, leading to age-related diseases and cancers.

Noah Snyder-Mackler is the senior author of the study.

“We measure these sort of molecular changes on their DNA called methylation marks, and in doing the analyzes, we found that these changes happened a little bit faster in larger dogs relative to smaller dogs,” Snyder-Mackler said.

Deanna Dent / Arizona State University Noah Snyder-Mackler with his two dogs, 7-year-old Homer (bottom) and 4-year-old Juno (top).



Snyder-Mackler says giant dog breeds lose LINE1 methylation 35% more per year than small breeds.

“We actually tested this across sort of a gradient of dogs,” Snyder-Mackler said. “So in general, it's the case that you know, giant dogs show faster molecular aging than large dogs, and large dogs show faster molecular aging than medium dogs, and medium dogs show faster molecular aging than small dogs, and small dogs show faster molecular aging than toy dogs.”

Snyder-Mackler said understanding why aging occurs in dogs will help develop models for why aging occurs in humans.

“That might impact you know why they are living shorter lives, why they might be in poorer health, you know, at the same age as a younger dog,” Snyder-Mackler said.