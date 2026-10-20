More rain is on the way this week in Arizona

More rain is on the way in Arizona this week.

A series of Pacific storm systems fueled by strong El Niño conditions have given the state a wet start to fall. The next in line is tropical storm Trudy, which is likely to bring rain to Arizona on Wednesday and Thursday.

National Weather Service meteorologist Ryan Worley said it’s not unusual to have rain in October, but the back-to-back nature of these storms is rare.

“It’s a little more uncommon just how frequent they’ve been over the last couple of weeks,” Worley said.

National Weather Service

The National Weather Service predicts lower deserts could see up to an inch of rain with this week’s storms. Higher terrain areas could see over two inches. Some areas might see isolated, small, strong storms, which could bring localized heavy downpours.

Even though it has been a wet few weeks, it has been a dry year overall. Phoenix’s total precipitation for the year so far is still more than 2 inches short of average.