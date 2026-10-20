UA researcher in new study says that ancient climate change different than what we have now

University of Arizona researchers helped confirm the earliest-recorded human footprints in North America, and now an expanded study shows those humans were dealing with an ancient period of climate change.

Some 23,000 years ago ancient humans were walking on, what is now, the White Sands National Park in New Mexico. Researchers from UA and partners have since discovered that those same humans were dealing with an abrupt drying of climate.

While that may sound similar to modern day climate activity, UA’s Jessica Tierney says there’s a big difference — climate change used to mean flipping back and forth from wet to dry.

“Now today we’re experiencing something a little bit different which is that we’re transitioning from an already warm climate really quickly into an even warmer climate and probably a warmer climate than humans have ever experienced in the Southwest, or for that matter in most places of the planet," Tierney said.

Tierney also says that ancient climate event is linked to a rapid warming in Greenland.

“At the same time Greenland got warm, the Southwest United States got very dry. And so we do think those things are related but we’re not sure exactly how. What we’d like to know is how the changes in the atmosphere link what’s happening in Greenland down to the Southwest United States," Tierney said.

The study took place in New Mexico, and Tierney says future research will be done across the southwest to produce similar climate records.