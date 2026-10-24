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Kids who play the same sport more than 8 months out of the year at risk for overused muscles, joints

KJZZ | By Gisela Contreras
Published October 24, 2026 at 10:52 AM MST
kids playing soccer
Christina Estes
/
KJZZ

Getting your child involved in sports can improve their physical, emotional and cognitive health.

But how much exercise is too much?

Kids who play the same sport for more than eight months out of the year are at risk for overused muscles and joints, which could follow them into adulthood.

Specialization in youth sports has been on the rise. This can come with year-round training.

“We see a lot of these athletes who show very early promise and the sports specialization can certainly hone their skills and get them kind of dominant in their age group but it also leads to burnout, fatigue for them," said Dr. Tyler DeLong, a sports medicine specialist with Dignity Health.

DeLong recommends kids ages 8-14 take a month off for every two months they play or limit the hours per week to match the child's age.

More Arizona kids and family news

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Science Health + MedicineKids + Family
Gisela Contreras

Gisela Contreras is an intern at KJZZ and a senior studying Journalism at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism.

See stories by Gisela Contreras