Super El Niño brings violent weather to Arizona

This year’s El Niño is supercharging Arizona’s violent weather.

Throughout late summer and early autumn, Arizona has been pounded by consistent storms and strong winds, with hail and several suspected tornadoes touching down in the state just this week.

Randy Cerveny is a professor of geographical sciences at Arizona State University. He says the ingredients for the weather systems that thrashed the state incubated offshore.

"The primary cause for what happened this week for what happened is the result of what happened in the Pacific Ocean oddly enough," Cerveny said.

Cervany says rising ocean temperatures create volatile storms that eventually crash into the American southwest. As global temperatures rise because of climate change, extreme weather events are expected to rise as well.

"The world’s oceans are getting warmer, so it doesn’t take as much energy to produce an El Nino as it did say — 30 or 40 years ago," Cerveny said. "So we’re probably going to have more of these things going on in the future.”

Despite floods and wind damage to the state, there is a silver lining.

”All these storms that we’re gonna be having this fall and into the winter are gonna help recharge our reservoirs. So there will be some good news after this, but obviously that's not helpful to the people that are having to clean up after a tornado," Cervany said.