Family of toddler found alive in morgue plans to sue hospital

The family of a toddler who was discovered alive in a Gilbert morgue hours after a doctor erroneously declared him dead is preparing to sue the hospital and doctor involved, the family’s lawyer said.

In February, 18-month-old Vincent Fiordilino wandered away from a family Super Bowl party and nearly drowned in the backyard pool.

Shortly after Vincent arrived at the Dignity Health Mercy Gilbert Medical Center, a doctor declared him dead, in spite of the fact that the family thought there were signs that the toddler was still breathing.

The child spent more than four hours in the morgue before medical transport workers found him alive and moving.

Vincent’s mother, Alexus Fiordilino, said she cannot understand how the mistake happened.

“He had to fight for his life on his own. He was brought somewhere where he was supposed to be helped. They’re supposed to do everything that they can for him and they didn’t that day,” Fiordilino said.

Vincent suffered brain damage and is still unable to walk or speak. His family alleges the effects on his health might not have been as serious if he had received care during the hours he spent in the morgue.

“If [the doctor] had done his job, my son would be better off,” Fiordilino said.

The family’s attorney, John Brewer, said the family plans to file a formal complaint this week.

“They want to make certain that this doesn’t happen to anybody else, anywhere else, but specifically at that hospital — Mercy Gilbert Medical Center,” the family’s attorney, John Brewer, said.

In a statement, Abby Kay, a spokesperson for Dignity Health, said the hospital is unable to comment out of respect for patient privacy.

“This is a heartbreaking situation,” Kay said. “Patient safety and exceptional care are our highest priorities.”