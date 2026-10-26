Maricopa County is seeing 5 times the average number of flu cases for late October
Maricopa County health officials are warning of an already active flu season. Typically, cases ramp up during the holidays. But the county is seeing five times the average number of cases for this time of year.
Sonia Singh is with the county’s health department.
“The numbers that we’re seeing are more like what we would normally see in the November/December time frame when people are gathering for holiday events and things like that,” Singh said.
Singh says experts usually recommend getting flu vaccines before the end of October, though the uptick in cases this early in the flu season may be catching people unprepared — as it takes two weeks for the vaccine to be fully effective.
More Public health news
-
The city of Phoenix is expanding eligibility for a crisis assistance program to include families with children who have recently lost health coverage.
-
Arizona’s new cases were in a domestic horse and ram near the town of Duncan in Greenlee County. The animals have no history of travel, AZDA said.
-
Arizona has reported 345 measles cases since 2025 — the largest case count in decades. But October was the first month in over a year with no confirmed cases in the state.
-
Screwworm has been a big topic of conversation and concern among cattle ranchers for several months as it was detected in northern Mexico and then in the U.S., although not in Arizona until last week.
-
Mosquito eggs can lie dormant for several years. The rainfall has given these eggs the opportunity to hatch.