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Maricopa County is seeing 5 times the average number of flu cases for late October

KJZZ | By Jill Ryan
Published October 26, 2026 at 2:58 PM MST
influenza virus
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
A 3D graphical representation of the biology and structure of a generic influenza virus.

Maricopa County health officials are warning of an already active flu season. Typically, cases ramp up during the holidays. But the county is seeing five times the average number of cases for this time of year.

Sonia Singh is with the county’s health department.

“The numbers that we’re seeing are more like what we would normally see in the November/December time frame when people are gathering for holiday events and things like that,” Singh said.

Singh says experts usually recommend getting flu vaccines before the end of October, though the uptick in cases this early in the flu season may be catching people unprepared — as it takes two weeks for the vaccine to be fully effective.

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Jill Ryan
Jill Ryan joined KJZZ in 2020 as a morning reporter, and she is currently a field correspondent and Morning Edition producer.
See stories by Jill Ryan