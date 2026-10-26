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National Weather Service confirms 2nd tornado touched down in northern Arizona last week

KJZZ | By Emma Bradford
Published October 26, 2026 at 4:23 PM MST
map of Heber-Overgaard with overlay of storm damage photos
National Weather Service
/
Courtesy

The National Weather Service confirmed a second tornado touched down in northern Arizona last week. These are the first to hit the state in nearly 16 years.

The first touched down near Heber-Overgaard and the second near Prescott.

“We weren’t surprised at all, we were kind of headlining this days before,” said NWS Flagstaff meteorologist Darren McCollum.

He said they are looking into a potential third twister near the Flagstaff mountains.

“It’s the classic, end of monsoon, early fall pattern that we see that produces both large hail, producing thunderstorms and tornadic thunderstorms,” McCollum said.

The Heber-Overgaard tornado left a path of 9 miles and was on the ground for 10 minutes, while the second one near Prescott left a path of 8 miles and was on the ground for 15 minutes, according to the Weather Service.

Thursday will have good weather, McCollum said, with light winds and fairly mild seasonal temperatures.

National Weather Service
/
Courtesy
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Emma Bradford
Emma Bradford is an intern at KJZZ and a senior at Arizona State University majoring in journalism and mass communications and political science with minors in business and Spanish. She is also currently a senior reporter for The State Press, ASU's student-run newspaper.
See stories by Emma Bradford
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