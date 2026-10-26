Phoenix could have its first rainy Halloween in nearly 40 years

It could be a rainy Halloween in Phoenix.

Phoenix has had several storms in October, fueled by strong El Niño conditions in the Pacific.

National Weather Service meteorologist Gabriel Lojero said another series of storm systems are setting up, which will boost moisture levels over Arizona and Southern California starting Friday.

“There’s a potential for multiple days of rain across the area, so it looks like it’s going to be an unsettled weekend,” Lojero said.

The last time Phoenix recorded rain on Halloween was in 1987, National Weather Service data shows.

Wet trick-or-treating conditions aren't guaranteed. The National Weather Service forecasts the best chances for rain will be Friday and Sunday and there could be a break in rainfall for Halloween on Saturday.

It's still too early to predict how much rain the Valley will get in this week’s storms, the National Weather Service reports. But pockets of thunderstorms and heavier rain will be possible.

National Weather Service

National Weather Service Forecast

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind around 5 mph. A 50% chance of showers Thursday night, mainly after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 77. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday A 30% chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. East southeast wind around 5 mph. A 50% chance of showers Saturday night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.