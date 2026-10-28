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Medical commentary: There are cancer risks faced by airline flight crews, study shows

KJZZ | By Dr. Joseph Sirven
Published October 28, 2026 at 5:05 AM MST
inside an airplane looking down a row of seats with a flight attendant in the distance
Sky Schaudt
/
KJZZ
A Southwest Airlines attendant prepares a plane for passengers to board in 2019.

I fly a lot! Recently, while waiting at Chicago O'Hare for a flight to Phoenix, I watched a passenger become overwhelmed by anxiety about the flight ahead and how it affected the other fellow passengers on that same flight.

Meanwhile, pilots and flight attendants moved calmly through the terminal, preparing to get us safely where we needed to go.

Watching them, I wondered when it comes to health and safety are the passengers the only ones we should be concerned about?

When it comes to long-term health, the answer may actually be the flight crew.

A new Harvard study, published in JAMA Internal Medicine, examined nearly 13 million death certificates across more than 500 occupations. Flight attendants had the highest proportion of deaths from cancers associated with radiation exposure. Pilots ranked second.

Their odds were 50% and 36% higher than those of the broader working population.

Those numbers sound frightening. But perspective matters. These cancers accounted for about 7% of deaths among aircrews, compared with 5% across other occupations. And the study couldn't prove that cosmic radiation caused those deaths only that the pattern exists.

For the occasional passenger, radiation exposure isn't a reason to fear flying. The radiation exposure from a few flights a year is small.

The greater concern is for pilots and flight attendants, whose exposure accumulates over thousands of flights and decades in the air.

That doesn't mean they should abandon careers they love. It means aircrews — and those of us who fly frequently — should tell our doctors about that exposure and stay current with age- and risk-appropriate preventive care, including skin checks and cancer screenings.

There's a lesson here for each of us: a frightening percentage in a headline isn't a verdict. It's an invitation to understand who's actually at risk, and what might be done about it.

At O'Hare, the passenger feared the flight ahead. But the people facing the less visible risk were walking quietly past him, ready to take care of us once again.

More medical commentaries from Dr. Joseph Sirven

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Science Health + Medicine
Dr. Joseph Sirven
Dr. Joseph "Joe" Sirven is a professor of neurology and chairman emeritus of the Department of Neurology at the Mayo Clinic in Arizona and past editor-in-chief of epilepsy.com.
See stories by Dr. Joseph Sirven