Medical commentary: There are cancer risks faced by airline flight crews, study shows

I fly a lot! Recently, while waiting at Chicago O'Hare for a flight to Phoenix, I watched a passenger become overwhelmed by anxiety about the flight ahead and how it affected the other fellow passengers on that same flight.

Meanwhile, pilots and flight attendants moved calmly through the terminal, preparing to get us safely where we needed to go.

Watching them, I wondered when it comes to health and safety are the passengers the only ones we should be concerned about?

When it comes to long-term health, the answer may actually be the flight crew.

A new Harvard study, published in JAMA Internal Medicine, examined nearly 13 million death certificates across more than 500 occupations. Flight attendants had the highest proportion of deaths from cancers associated with radiation exposure. Pilots ranked second.

Their odds were 50% and 36% higher than those of the broader working population.

Those numbers sound frightening. But perspective matters. These cancers accounted for about 7% of deaths among aircrews, compared with 5% across other occupations. And the study couldn't prove that cosmic radiation caused those deaths only that the pattern exists.

For the occasional passenger, radiation exposure isn't a reason to fear flying. The radiation exposure from a few flights a year is small.

The greater concern is for pilots and flight attendants, whose exposure accumulates over thousands of flights and decades in the air.

That doesn't mean they should abandon careers they love. It means aircrews — and those of us who fly frequently — should tell our doctors about that exposure and stay current with age- and risk-appropriate preventive care, including skin checks and cancer screenings.

There's a lesson here for each of us: a frightening percentage in a headline isn't a verdict. It's an invitation to understand who's actually at risk, and what might be done about it.

At O'Hare, the passenger feared the flight ahead. But the people facing the less visible risk were walking quietly past him, ready to take care of us once again.