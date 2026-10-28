This new study details technology that can break down 'forever chemicals' in water
PFAS, also known as forever chemicals, are associated with negative health outcomes like cancer and have been found in drinking water.
A new study from an ASU researcher shows promising results in treating water contaminated with PFAS.
They are called forever chemicals because they don’t degrade in the environment.
While conventional treatment methods include filtering the chemicals out of the water, the study details new technology capable of breaking the chemicals apart.
The researchers ran contaminated water through membranes coated with palladium, a metal used in catalytic converters in cars, to get PFAS to react with hydrogen.
Bruce Rittmann, ASU professor and study co-author, says the membranes were able to break down the compounds and make them biodegradable.
“We will then take these defluorinated molecules and we'll send them along to some bacteria who will finish the job," Rittmann said.
Rittmann says he is working on ways to bring the technology outside of the lab and into the market.
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