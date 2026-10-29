Arizona premiums spike nearly 28% as ACA open enrollment begins

Open enrollment for Affordable Care Act Marketplace health plans begins Nov. 1. Consumers nationwide are in for sticker shock again this year, but Arizonans will see some of the biggest price hikes.

“Unfortunately, Arizona is one of the very highest states in the country in terms of its increase,” said Katherine Hempstead, a senior policy officer with the healthcare-focused philanthropic organization, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

ACA Marketplace health plans in Arizona, on average, are raising premiums about 28% in 2027, according to healthcare.org. Nationwide, the average increase is about 15%.

Inflation is increasing costs for health services and prescription drugs. And when federal subsidies for ACA plans expired last year, lots of healthy people dropped coverage, while sicker people who are more expensive to cover stayed enrolled.

Those are some of the reasons insurers are raising costs this year. But costs are rising faster in some states than in others, Hempstead said.

“It's the same factors that are true in other states, but it just seems like, for whatever reason, in Arizona it’s worse,” Hempstead said.

ACA Marketplace enrollees also saw steep price increases last year. Not only did insurers raise premiums, but enhanced premium tax credits – which dramatically lowered prices for most enrollees – expired when Congress could not agree on a plan to extend them. As a result, monthly costs for enrollees increased 58% on average, according to health policy research organization KFF.

After last year’s big price hikes, Arizona saw one of the nation's biggest decreases in enrollment in ACA Marketplace plans. About 30% of enrollees dropped out from the year before.

When people lose health coverage, they miss out on important preventive care, or they may wait to seek care until a health issue becomes an emergency, said Dr. Sarah Lee-Davisson, a Tucson emergency room surgeon.

“When we are using resources for people that need it because they’ve gotten sicker because they didn’t have access to care immediately or preventive care, then we all are going to have a weaker healthcare system,” Lee-Davisson said during a call with reporters Thursday.

Hospitals that treat uninsured patients also have to absorb more uncompensated costs, which may force budget cuts or reductions in staffing or services. And healthcare providers face additional strains, Lee-Davisson said.

“That case is going to take more of my and my staff’s time; they’re going to be in the hospital for longer; the emergency room is going to be more backed up,” Lee-Davisson said. “That’s how our ER times in Phoenix and Tucson are going up. Everybody’s complaining about that, and I don’t know that everybody understands some of the reasons that is happening.”

As open enrollment for 2027 begins, Hempstead recommends consumers look carefully at plans that are available to them rather than automatically re-enrolling in their previous plan.

In some cases, Hempstead said, plans that offer lower monthly premiums may cover so much less that a plan with a higher monthly cost may actually be the better deal.

“It’ll make your copays less, your deductible less, your maximum out-of-pocket less,” Hempstead said.

The Arizona Department of Insurance and Financial Institutions offers more guidance for shopping for health plans in Arizona on its website.