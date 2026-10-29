Home visitors can help intervene when new moms struggle with mental health

Home visitors can help intervene when new moms struggle with their mental health.

Disorders like postpartum depression and anxiety were the leading cause of maternal death in the U.S. as of 2022.

"[Home visiting] connects you to a person, right? And you can talk to them and not feel isolated," said Brittany Thyarks, who oversees the federal Maternal, Infant and Early Childhood Home Visiting grant in Wyoming.

The state recently received $2.4 million to continue its program, which served 289 households in six counties last year. The numbers are a lot bigger in states such as Colorado or Arizona, but they have much larger populations.

On a per capita basis, Wyoming served about 49 people per 100,000 residents. Colorado served about 27, and Arizona served about 33.

These voluntary programs help families with new kids build a solid foundation. Families are eligible from when a person is pregnant to when their child turns 5 or enters kindergarten. They prioritize families who are rural, low-income or at greater risk of poor health outcomes.

Thyarks said home visitors can help them find mental health resources and screen them for depression or anxiety.

"Their role is not to provide medical care, but they are a connection to get … medical care," she said.

One 2022 academic review found that home visiting programs can reduce barriers, such as travel or childcare, for parents with young kids.

Home visitors also bring activities that help kids develop and help parents learn how to teach them.

"We meet the families where the families are at," Thyarks said. "Sometimes that means visits on the weekends. Sometimes that means home visits after 5 o'clock."

Wyoming recently expanded to two more counties: Carbon and Campbell. She said the extra funding this year could help the state expand to more areas or increase staff in counties with waitlists.

While Wyoming's home visiting program only serves about one-third of the state's counties, Idaho covers a much larger portion — 39 out of 44 counties, as of 2025 . Thyarks said that's because Idaho leverages other federal funding streams to support its program.

Still, she said Wyoming's program is a "hidden gem," even for people like those with substance use disorder who may fear interacting with state systems.

"If you're scared of all the other spaces, home visiting is the space for you."

Some social work academics have alleged that home visiting programs with modest outcomes are being "oversold," but they have bipartisan support nationwide.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Boise State Public Radio, Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Northern Colorado, KANW in New Mexico, Colorado Public Radio and KJZZ in Arizona as well as NPR, with support from affiliate newsrooms across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and Eric and Wendy Schmidt.

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