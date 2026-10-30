Low pressure system brings flood watch to Phoenix area going into Halloween weekend

The National Weather Service is issuing a flood watch Friday for the Phoenix area, as parts of the Valley could see up to an inch of rain.

A low pressure system off the West Coast brought some showers this morning, with more expected in the evening. And storms are expected to continue through the weekend.

Matt Salerno is a lead meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix. He says there will likely be a pause in rain Saturday when people might be out trick or treating.

"Late tomorrow night after sunset, we're expecting the next batch of rain to move into the region. This next batch will be a lot more widespread and longer lasting. So that's going to persist Saturday night through the day on Sunday," Salerno said.

Salerno says there could be similar storms throughout the season due to the ongoing El Niño pattern in the Pacific.