City of Phoenix experiments with heat-resistant material for new public mural

City officials are unveiling a new mural in a north Phoenix park Saturday — it’s not just a piece of art, but a heat-mitigation experiment.

City Councilwoman Debra Stark said artist Nicole Poppell’s new 200-foot mural along a flood control structure at Cave Creek Sweetwater Park is a beautiful addition to the neighborhood.

“It’s got a desert feel to it. It’s got a lot of splashy colors: yellows and blues,” Stark said. “It’s really spectacular.”

But it’s the medium that makes this artwork unique. It was painted with a material called EnKoat, which has been shown to lower surface temperatures when it’s applied to rooftops. City officials say this is the first time the material has been used for a mural.

Stark said the idea came up while she was working with neighborhood leaders who wanted to bring a new mural to the park.

“We thought, ‘wouldn’t that be special if we tried to use this paint and see if it actually lowers the temperatures?’” Stark said.

EnKoat is a Phoenix-based company founded by a pair of ASU alumni.

The company says its roof coating products “cut energy use, extend roof life, and protect against extreme weather.”

Stark said the city plans to work with researchers to study whether the material will also reduce surface temperatures or air temperatures around the mural in the park.

“If there are ways that we can reduce heat in the summer, I think we really need to invest in that kind of research,” Stark said. “Clearly, we plant trees, they provide shade, but there are other opportunities. If we can do something with this paint, I think we should take advantage of it.”