Recent rainfall in Maricopa County has caused increase in mosquitos
Recent rainfall has been a balm for our desert, but it’s also caused a boost in mosquitoes in Maricopa County.
Mosquito eggs can lie dormant for several years. The rainfall has given these eggs the opportunity to hatch.
“After a rain, the eggs are already laying in these low-lying areas. They’ll lay their eggs there and they’ll just sit. So whenever we have a storm and water gets reintroduced, those eggs will hatch," said John Townsend with Maricopa County Vector Control.
Townsend says it’s best to rinse out planters, buckets and other outdoor items that might hold water to minimize mosquito activity. He also recommends using mosquito repellant to fend off bites.
We are nearing the end of hatching season as we approach Thanksgiving, but some mosquito eggs can survive up to a year with no water.
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