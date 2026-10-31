Weekend rainfall likely to boost Salt River Project reservoirs

This weekend's rainfall is expected to produce significant runoff in the Salt River reservoirs.

“This is just a beneficial thing for the water supply,” said Bo Svoma, principal climate scientist and meteorologist for Salt River Project. “This is not one of those major flood events that outweighs the benefit of water supply at this point, so I think that's the important thing to remember.”

Roosevelt Lake, which is currently at the lowest capacity level of the four Salt River reservoirs, is expected to get a big boost.

“It seems like the reservoirs should come back up above that baseline you're talking about ultimately being higher than we’ve typically seen them in the last 30 years," Svoma said.

Svoma also notes it's very early in the fall to be in a situation where the Salt River is flowing this much.

SRP is closely monitoring water levels and is positioning staff to handle the streamflow over the weekend.