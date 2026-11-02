October may have felt cool, but Phoenix was still setting heat records last month
In spite of some cool and rainy weather throughout the last month, the average temperature for October was actually above normal in Phoenix.
According to the National Weather Service, last month was Phoenix’s 12th-hottest October on record. Records go back more than 130 years.
If October did not feel unusually hot to you, it could be because daytime highs were actually very close to average. Overnight lows were a different story — the average minimum temperature over the last month was 70.2 degrees, which is almost 5 degrees above average for October.
In fact, Phoenix set seven heat records during October — all for record-hot minimum temperatures.
Climate scientists say warmer nights are a result of urbanization and human-caused climate change. And across much of the U.S. Southwest, fall is the fastest-warming season as summer-like heat stretches later into the year.
“Summer is basically just taking over the calendar there in the Southwest,” Climate Central meteorologist Shel Winkley told KJZZ in 2025. “You experience the worst of the heat in the summer, but then you’re left experiencing much warmer than average temperatures once you get into the fall.”
Record strong El Niño conditions in the Pacific mean a cooler, rainier winter is likely on the way to the Valley.
But after an extremely warm spring and summer, 2026 is still on-track to be Phoenix’s hottest year on record.
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City officials are unveiling a new mural in a North Phoenix park Saturday – it’s not just a piece of art, but a heat-mitigation experiment.
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But will the Valley become a cautionary tale about what happens when temperatures reach unbearable (and, eventually, unlivable?) highs? Or could we become a model for how a metropolis can adapt, innovate and modernize in a climate change future?
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After an outdoor workout left a student on life support, ASU replaced its hockey coach. But that likely won’t be the end of the story. Other universities have faced major lawsuits in similar cases.
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Temperatures in Phoenix have been well above-average for the first week of October, but the weather is about to take a turn. Are we finally done with triple-digits for the year?
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he event, called PhiusCon, is being put on by a nonprofit called Phius, which certifies professionals in its passive building standard. This is the first time in the conference’s more than two-decade history that it’s taking place in the Southwest.