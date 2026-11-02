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October may have felt cool, but Phoenix was still setting heat records last month

KJZZ | By Katherine Davis-Young
Published November 2, 2026 at 2:55 PM MST
pumpkin patch
Annika Cline
/
KJZZ
Pumpkins on hay bales wait to be picked

In spite of some cool and rainy weather throughout the last month, the average temperature for October was actually above normal in Phoenix.

According to the National Weather Service, last month was Phoenix’s 12th-hottest October on record. Records go back more than 130 years.

If October did not feel unusually hot to you, it could be because daytime highs were actually very close to average. Overnight lows were a different story — the average minimum temperature over the last month was 70.2 degrees, which is almost 5 degrees above average for October.

In fact, Phoenix set seven heat records during October — all for record-hot minimum temperatures.

Climate scientists say warmer nights are a result of urbanization and human-caused climate change. And across much of the U.S. Southwest, fall is the fastest-warming season as summer-like heat stretches later into the year.

“Summer is basically just taking over the calendar there in the Southwest,” Climate Central meteorologist Shel Winkley told KJZZ in 2025. “You experience the worst of the heat in the summer, but then you’re left experiencing much warmer than average temperatures once you get into the fall.”

Record strong El Niño conditions in the Pacific mean a cooler, rainier winter is likely on the way to the Valley.

But after an extremely warm spring and summer, 2026 is still on-track to be Phoenix’s hottest year on record.

2026 is on-track to be Phoenix's hottest year on record. The average temperature from January through October in the city has been higher than previous years.
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
2026 is on-track to be Phoenix's hottest year on record. The average temperature from January through October in the city has been higher than previous years.
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Science HeatWeatherClimate ChangePhoenix
Katherine Davis-Young
Katherine Davis-Young is a senior field correspondent reporting on a variety of issues, including public health and climate change.
See stories by Katherine Davis-Young