Smoke from a prescribed burn will be visible near Prescott, Verde Valley this week

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management is conducting a pile burn in the Mingus Mountain region this week.

The prescribed burn will begin Tuesday and last several days weather permitting.

According to a press release, "the Mingus Springs project is a 167-acre pile burn consisting of 40 piles of primarily ponderosa pine debris left over from previous fuels reduction work in the area."

Tiffany Davila with the Forestry and Fire Management Department says plumes of smoke will be visible for miles from the burn site, which is about 10 miles east of Prescott. Officials say "smoke may minimally impact communities in the Verde Valley, Prescott, Prescott Valley and Mingus Mountain recreation areas" and residual smoke will likely settle in the Verde Valley overnight.

"The project is gonna be highly visible because of the ponderosa pine component in the piles. They’re heavy piles," Davila said. "And then the location of the burn also, so it will be very visible to Prescott, Prescott Valley, people in Sedona."