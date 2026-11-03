Could a urine test speed up Valley fever diagnoses?

Researchers at the University of Arizona’s Valley Fever Center for Excellence are developing a faster way to diagnose Valley fever.

The fungal disease is relatively common in the Southwest — more than 9,600 Arizonans have been infected with Valley fever this year — but it’s rarer in other parts of the country. And Valley fever often gets misdiagnosed because symptoms look like other respiratory infections.

Even when doctors do suspect Valley fever, it often takes more than a week to confirm it through lab results.

“The tests we have available right now — the blood test — at the best it takes about a week, and most of the time it takes about 10 days,” said Dr. Fariba Donovan, University of Arizona associate medical professor. “During that time, patients could be on unnecessary antibiotics, and potentially develop side effects.”

Donovan said that is why a new urine test in development for Valley fever looks so promising.

“It's non-invasive, and it’s fast, so it helps us identify the disease earlier on, in earlier stages of the disease,” Donovan said.

Donovan said the urine test can show results in about 15 minutes.

“That helps us avoid delays in diagnosis, which in some cases could be devastating from the patient’s standpoint,” Donovan said.

The test does not yet have FDA approval.

Meanwhile, researchers are also developing a faster blood test for Valley fever and a potential vaccine for the disease.