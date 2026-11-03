While rain has cleared in much of Arizona, some flood warnings continue across the state

Flood risks are still high following days of heavy rain across Arizona. The National Weather Service has issued more warnings.

The Four Corners Region and communities along the Little Colorado River, like Winslow and Sunrise, are still seeing excessive rainfall and could see more flooding through the day.

Two people were found dead in Flagstaff following the weekend’s flooding. Flagstaff issued a state of emergency Tuesday.

Most of the rain has cleared in the Valley, but flood warnings could last into Saturday due to water releases from Tempe Town Lake and other dams.

Maricopa County issued its own state of emergency to help with recovery in unincorporated areas like Rio Verde Foothills after Gov. Katie Hobbs issued a statewide emergency Monday.

The county’s election officials confirmed all voting locations are open Tuesday.