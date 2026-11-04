Salt River water is churning through Phoenix. What does that mean for wildlife?

Most of the time, the Salt River in Phoenix is a lifeless brown trough. Devoid of water, it’s mostly relegated to a wide swath of garbage-strewn gravel under freeway bridges. But not right now.

This week, it’s a powerful, churning vein of water ripping right through the heart of Phoenix.

For days, a rare autumn storm brought heavy rains to the Salt and Verde watersheds, which cover sprawling mountain ranges in northern and eastern Arizona. Major reservoirs in the foothills outside of Phoenix got a boost, and the utility that operates them needed to release some water downstream to keep dams operating safely .

The result is an unusual sight, just minutes from downtown Phoenix — a roiling river wider than a city block.

Despite the river’s normally low-to-zero flows, little patches of water along the way make it an important habitat for plants and animals. This sudden pulse of water will have a big impact on the river’s ecosystem.

The consequences of that pulse, local experts said, are a mixed bag.

“There is a line between what is enough water and what is too much water for the river,” said Tricia Balluff, environmental programs manager for the city of Phoenix.

Alex Hager / KJZZ Water rushes out of Tempe Town Lake in Tempe, Arizona, on Nov. 2, 2026. The Salt River Project released water from major reservoirs following heavy rains in the Salt and Verde watersheds.

Balluff helps oversee sections of the river that play host to flora and fauna year round. A stretch near the Rio Salado Audubon Center in Phoenix, for example, uses water from the city’s storm drains to nourish a small-but-mighty patch of riparian plants that provide habitat for birds, fish, frogs and more.

Some of those plants, almost miraculously, can tolerate the thundering, sediment-loaded flows above. Others will get scoured clean out of the riverbed.

“We want to celebrate the good things it brings,” Balluff said. “And then we have to go in and evaluate afterwards and see what we can do to repair anything and make sure the habitat suffers as little as possible.”

Native plants like the coyote willow and Goodding's willow are used to flash floods. They’ll bend under the sudden rush of water, then slowly pop back up when flows subside.

On Monday evening, releases from upstream reached above 400,000 gallons per second. Surging over the dam at Tempe Town Lake, they crashed into the riverbed below with a rumble that could be felt from the sidewalk along its banks. Further downstream, near Seventh Avenue in Phoenix, those same waters practically drowned some trees, leaving only the tips of branches sticking out above the surface.

As the Salt River gradually recedes to a trickle, it will leave damp soil and ponds that will help promote new plant growth and wildlife activity. Those pools could help insects spawn, and in turn provide a benefit for the birds that feed on those insects. They will make life better for frogs and toads, too.

Alex Hager / KJZZ A bird catches a snack near the Rio Salado Audubon Center in south Phoenix on May 7, 2026. Birds and other animals typically rely on small patches of damp, green riverbed as habitat, even when the river is not flowing.

The lasting impact for plants, Balluff said, won’t be fully clear until the spring. Plants in and around the river don’t typically grow and spread in the fall, but they will likely benefit from wetter soil come springtime. That could include invasive plants that environmental groups are trying to remove.

The rain-driven river flows may also help the Salt River in Phoenix become a better stopover for birds on long migration routes , especially ducks and other large waterfowl.

Paul Tashjian, director of freshwater conservation with the conservation group Audubon Southwest, said desert rivers are accustomed to long periods of dry conditions, followed by big, sudden flood events that reinvigorate their ecosystems.

"There's habitat still within there,” he said. “That's sort of the miracle of these Southwestern rivers. There's still places that have some sort of function, and if you can get those places soaked during an event like this, and you can move some of the stuff around a bit to sort of sculpt the habitat, it's a benefit.”

The Salt River rarely sees major flows in its more urban stretches because it was wrangled and dammed so long ago.

In the early 1900s, settlers began to dam the river in the hills and mountains east of the city, storing snowmelt to keep regular amounts of water flowing to Phoenix.

Alex Hager / KJZZ Water from the Verde River fills Bartlett Reservoir in the mountains east of Phoenix on April 23, 2026. Officials with the Salt River Project are sending water out from behind the dam after heavy rains upstream.

Over the years, the value of keeping that water in a series of reservoirs became so important to Phoenix — for irrigating crops, providing for residents of a growing city, and generating hydroelectric power — that little water makes it all the way down into the part of the river that flows through the city itself.

Big gushes of water like the one this week typically only come when the Salt River Project — which operates those dams — deliberately sends it downstream to avoid overwhelming dams.

Balluff encouraged residents to visit the flowing river and see the rare flows up close.

“We don't have a ton of opportunities to go out and observe the dynamic elements of nature in an urban area,” she said, “and this is a moment when we get to experience that dynamic nature that is part of where we live. It's an exciting thing to be able to do and to notice and just sit and observe and be aware that we are part of nature, and that it is part of us.”