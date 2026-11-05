Arizona hasn't confirmed any measles cases in more than a month

Arizona has reported 345 measles cases since 2025 — the state’s largest case count in decades. But the state did not report a single case during the month of October — it was the first month with no cases in Arizona in over a year.

This time last year, Arizona was reporting dozens of measles cases per month. But transmission has slowed dramatically since this summer. The state confirmed just one case in August, one in September, and none in October.

Arizona Department of Health Services October was the first month in over a year with no reported measles cases in Arizona.

In Mohave County, which had been the site of Arizona’s largest outbreak, no cases have been reported since late April.

But the extremely contagious disease does continue to spread elsewhere in the country. And Shane Brady, deputy assistant director of preparedness with the Arizona Department of Health Services, said Arizonans still face some risk, especially with the holidays approaching.

“That could introduce more risk into the state because there could be more individuals traveling to other places and bringing measles back here,” Brady said.

The holidays also bring more chances for people to gather together indoors, Brady said.

“It does spread much more indoors, and it can linger in the air for up to two hours after someone’s left the room who’s contagious with measles,” Brady said.

The MMR vaccine provides strong, lifelong protection from measles. 95% of Arizona’s measles cases in 2025 and 2026 have been among unvaccinated people, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

“The best way to protect yourself and your family is to get that MMR vaccine,” Brady said.