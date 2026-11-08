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Tempe Town Lake temporarily closes after storm damage, downstream contamination

KJZZ | By Trenton Ashdown
Published November 8, 2026 at 7:51 AM MST
brown water crashes into waves after flowing through gaps in a large dam
Alex Hager
/
KJZZ
Water rushes out of Tempe Town Lake in Tempe, Arizona, on Nov. 2, 2026. The Salt River Project released water from major reservoirs following heavy rains in the Salt and Verde watersheds.

Recreation on Tempe Town Lake is restricted following historic floods in the Salt and Verde Rivers.

Boating, fishing and swimming in the lake are prohibited until future notice due to shore damage and bacterial contamination — including e. coli.

"The water has downed full-sized trees, sent abandoned boats over the dam, and eroded several feet of sand from Town Lake’s Boat Beach," the city said in a press release.

The utility SRP says recent torrential rains have caused water inflow eight times greater than average in the Salt and Verde river watersheds, which feed into Tempe Town Lake.

As a result, the 2026 Women's Collegiate Triathlon Championship scheduled for Nov. 8 will continue with no swim section.

The city plans to wait until excess water from the two river systems and the Indian Bend Wash Greenbelt flows out of the lake, which is forecasted to bring bacteria levels back down to typical levels.

Shore activity is unaffected, with parks and bike trails remaining open.

More Tempe News

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Science TempeWaterPublic health
Trenton Ashdown
Trenton Ashdown is an intern at KJZZ and a sophomore at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism & Mass Communication at Arizona State University.
See stories by Trenton Ashdown
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