Tempe Town Lake temporarily closes after storm damage, downstream contamination

Recreation on Tempe Town Lake is restricted following historic floods in the Salt and Verde Rivers.

Boating, fishing and swimming in the lake are prohibited until future notice due to shore damage and bacterial contamination — including e. coli.

"The water has downed full-sized trees, sent abandoned boats over the dam, and eroded several feet of sand from Town Lake’s Boat Beach," the city said in a press release.

The utility SRP says recent torrential rains have caused water inflow eight times greater than average in the Salt and Verde river watersheds, which feed into Tempe Town Lake.

As a result, the 2026 Women's Collegiate Triathlon Championship scheduled for Nov. 8 will continue with no swim section.

The city plans to wait until excess water from the two river systems and the Indian Bend Wash Greenbelt flows out of the lake, which is forecasted to bring bacteria levels back down to typical levels.

Shore activity is unaffected, with parks and bike trails remaining open.