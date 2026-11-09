Arizona rains gave a record-breaking water boost to Salt and Verde Rivers. Here are the numbers

Rainstorms drenched Arizona in recent weeks, soaking the state’s cities , mountains, streams and rivers. Anybody who got caught in the rare fall storm could tell you it was a wildly unusual amount of water. Now, we have the numbers to back it up.

The Salt River Project, which operates dams in the mountains east of Phoenix, measured unprecedented inflows into its reservoir system. October and November inflows are the highest on record on the Salt and Verde watershed, the utility said, about eight times greater than average.

The surge of rain brought SRP’s reservoir system from 53% full to 70% full in less than a week.

The utility was able to store about 370,000 acre-feet of water. An acre-foot is roughly the amount of water it would take to cover a football field with one foot of water. One acre-foot is roughly a year’s supply of water for three homes in the Phoenix area.

Stephen Flora, a senior hydrologist with SRP, said the system captured enough water to meet about half a year’s worth of demand for the utility’s distribution system in the Phoenix area.

The Salt and Verde River systems are temperamental, with reservoirs that can drain and refill relatively quickly. They typically depend on snowmelt to boost their water stores , so these rain-driven gains were unusual.

Over the course of a few days in early November, Flora said, the reservoirs received as much water as they typically would through the course of a normal winter. That was a particularly welcome addition after three dry winters.

Alex Hager / KJZZ Water rushes through the Salt River in Tempe, Arizona, on Nov. 2, 2026. The Salt River Project released water from major reservoirs following heavy rains in the Salt and Verde watersheds.

Bartlett Reservoir, which stores water from the Verde River, got so high that some had to be released downstream to keep Bartlett Dam running safely. That water churned down the Salt River through Phoenix , eventually getting held up in Painted Rock reservoir west of the metro area. Along the way, some of that water seeped into the aquifer beneath the Phoenix area and helped recharge the finite groundwater supplies that serve as an important source for many city utilities.