This Goodyear hospital is spending $6.5 million for a bigger ICU
A hospital located in Goodyear says millions of dollars are going into expanding its intensive care unit.
An expanded ICU at Abrazo West Campus is expected to open later this month. A hospital spokesperson says $6.5 million is being spent to add a dozen new beds.
The expanded unit will be able to treat more trauma, stroke patients, cardiac events, complex surgeries and other life-threatening conditions.
In a statement, the chief operating officer said local healthcare resources have to grow with the rapidly developing West Valley.
Abrazo Health also opened a new medical building this year near the Goodyear campus.
More Goodyear news
-
Kristopher Jackson’s use of Goodyear’s Flock cameras landed him under criminal investigation by Glendale police, but they found insufficient evidence to recommend charges.
-
The Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board, or AZ-POST, has authority to decertify police officers. Officials in two cities say officers who resigned over use of license plate readers have been referred to the agency.
-
In consecutive weekdays, four metro Phoenix police departments have announced internal investigations into misuse of controversial license plate readers, also known as LPRs.
-
Investigations over Flock cameras in Arizona police departments are stacking up, and more cities and counties are pausing or changing their contracts. Sheriff Ross Teeple of Pinal County is one of them.
-
Police departments in the East and West Valley this week have unveiled internal investigations into officer misuse of AI surveillance technology used to track license plates.