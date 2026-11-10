This Goodyear hospital is spending $6.5 million for a bigger ICU

A hospital located in Goodyear says millions of dollars are going into expanding its intensive care unit.

An expanded ICU at Abrazo West Campus is expected to open later this month. A hospital spokesperson says $6.5 million is being spent to add a dozen new beds.

The expanded unit will be able to treat more trauma, stroke patients, cardiac events, complex surgeries and other life-threatening conditions.

In a statement, the chief operating officer said local healthcare resources have to grow with the rapidly developing West Valley.

Abrazo Health also opened a new medical building this year near the Goodyear campus.