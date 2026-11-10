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This Goodyear hospital is spending $6.5 million for a bigger ICU

KJZZ | By Matthew Casey
Published November 10, 2026 at 5:37 AM MST
Hospital corridor and doctor as a blurred defocused background
Getty Images

A hospital located in Goodyear says millions of dollars are going into expanding its intensive care unit.

An expanded ICU at Abrazo West Campus is expected to open later this month. A hospital spokesperson says $6.5 million is being spent to add a dozen new beds.

The expanded unit will be able to treat more trauma, stroke patients, cardiac events, complex surgeries and other life-threatening conditions.

In a statement, the chief operating officer said local healthcare resources have to grow with the rapidly developing West Valley.

Abrazo Health also opened a new medical building this year near the Goodyear campus.

More Goodyear news

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Science GoodyearWest ValleyHealth + MedicinePublic health
Matthew Casey
Matthew Casey has won Public Media Journalists Association and Edward R. Murrow awards since he joined KJZZ as a senior field correspondent in 2015.
See stories by Matthew Casey