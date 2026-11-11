Arizona is seeing nearly 5 times more flu cases than normal so far this season
Arizona has already confirmed more than 2,400 influenza cases this fall, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. That’s nearly five times as many cases as would be expected for this time of year.
More than 900 flu cases were confirmed in the state just in the last week.
“We have been noticing some differences with more intense activity earlier on, especially when it comes to influenza,” said Dr. Joel Terriquez, medical director for the Division of Public Health Preparedness with the Arizona Department of Health Services.
Leading U.S. medical organizations recommend updated annual flu shots for everyone 6 months and older. Terriquez strongly encourages Arizonans to get a flu shot soon.
“We know that they’re safe, they’re accessible, they’re available. It’s just a matter of us going and just following current recommendations,” Terriquez said.
Flu vaccines will not only protect you, but also help the state avoid an even bigger surge of the virus this winter, which could overwhelm hospitals, Terriquez said.
“By getting vaccinated, we’re going to decrease that burden and allow our healthcare providers and our healthcare systems to care for those that really need that inpatient care,” Terriquez said.
Terriquez noted flu vaccines are covered by health insurance and the state offers free vaccines for those who are uninsured.
Information on free immunization clinics in Maricopa County is listed at www.maricopa.gov/1809/Immunization-Clinics.
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