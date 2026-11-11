Arizonans traveling out-of-state with pets may face New World screwworm restrictions

Arizonans planning to travel out-of-state with their pets may face new restrictions as New World screwworm continues to spread. Six cases have now been confirmed in livestock and dogs in Arizona.

Arizona’s cases so far have been in the rural, southeastern part of the state.

The state has designated three infested zones around areas where cases have been identified. Live animals cannot leave the 12.4-mile radius around those zones without State Veterinarian inspection.

Beyond the infested zones, anyone planning to take a dog or another warm-blooded animal from Arizona to California, Florida or Mexico will likely need a certificate from a vet showing the pet does not have a New World screwworm infection.

Arizona Humane Society Director of Veterinary Medicine Mindy Bemmerl said Arizonans should plan ahead.

“Just make sure that everything is in order before traveling,” Bemmerl said. “So making sure that your veterinarian is able to and willing to write one of those health certificates, making sure you have enough time before you are traveling to get all of this done.”

The parasite is spread by flies that lay eggs in open wounds on animals. Bemmerl said giving your pets monthly flea and tick medications will help prevent it.

California New World screwworm restrictions:

According to the California Department of Food and Agriculture, as of June 12, 2026, all warm-blooded animals entering California from a state with an active New World screwworm infested zone must be inspected before arrival in California.

Animals from one of Arizona’s infested zones must receive an electronic certificate of veterinary inspection within five days of arrival in California. Animals from elsewhere in Arizona must receive a certificate within seven days of arrival.

Animals from Arizona must also have a California Entry Permit, which can be requested by contacting [email protected], [email protected], or 909-247-8789.

Florida New World screwworm restrictions:

According to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, as of Oct. 29, 2026, all warm-blooded animals from Arizona traveling to Florida must be accompanied by an Official Certificate of Veterinary Inspection valid for 5 days from the date of inspection, documenting that animals have been inspected and found free of contagious and infectious disease and pests, including New World screwworm.

No shelter animals may currently be imported into Florida from Arizona.

Mexico New World screwworm restrictions:

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, as of Aug. 3, 2026, Mexico requires New World screwworm inspection documents for the travel of pet dogs and pet birds. Pets must be inspected within five days of entry into Mexico. Improper or missing inspection documentation could result in the pet being denied entry or held at the border.

If you travel regularly between the U.S. and Mexico with your dog, you can request to register for Mexico’s Frequent Traveler Pet Program.

U.S.-origin dogs returning to the U.S. after traveling to Mexico must have a certificate from an authorized veterinarian showing the dog is screwworm-free issued within five days of re-entry.

A list of authorized veterinarians in Mexico that can issue screwworm freedom certification is available on the Mexican government’s website.