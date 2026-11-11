New World screwworm is in Arizona. Are dogs at risk?

Arizona has now confirmed five cases of New World screwworm. Two of those cases have been in dogs. Are Arizona pets at risk?

While the parasite mainly impacts livestock, Mindy Bemmerl, Arizona Humane Society director of veterinary medicine said, “any animals that are outdoors or exposed to this fly have a potential to develop the infection.”

New World screwworm is spread by a parasitic fly that lays its eggs in open wounds or on moist body openings such as eyes or noses on warm-blooded animals. The larvae that hatch from the eggs then eat the animal’s flesh. Infestations can be fatal if untreated.

The parasite is only spread by flies — it is not transmissible by infected animals.

Arizona’s cases so far have been in the rural, southeastern part of the state. But Bemmerl said it’s a good idea for all pet owners in Arizona to keep a close eye out.

“Just being aware of the situation and what to look for, making sure that you are checking your pets regularly to make sure there are no wounds,” Bemmerl said.

USDA / Courtesy

Bemmerl recommends monthly flea and tick prevention medications for all Arizona pets. Those medications prevent the harmful larvae and also prevent other types of insect bites that could turn into open wounds.

Animals with wounds that appear infected should be seen by a veterinarian right away, Bemmerl said.

“A lot of times what a pet owner would see is possibly a wound with maggots. While we have lots of different types of maggots, it is definitely something that should be addressed immediately,” Bemmerl said.

Bemmerl said veterinarians can treat New World screwworm cases by thoroughly cleaning out the infested wound. Some cases may also require antibiotics or pain medications.

Arizona has now designated three infestation zones around areas where cases have been identified. Live animals cannot leave the 12.4-mile radius around those zones without State Veterinarian inspection.

The Arizona Department of Agriculture is asking Arizona livestock and pet owners, and others who work with animals to immediately report suspected New World screwworm cases to the department at [email protected] or by calling 602-542-4293.

Hunters and outdoor recreationists are also asked to stay on the lookout for wounded or sickened wildlife. Suspected wildlife cases should be reported to the Arizona Game and Fish Department at 623-236-7201.