Phoenix will likely move to Stage 2 drought conditions. What does that mean for your water?

Phoenix officials expect to move into Stage 2 of the city’s drought management plan in January. In a presentation to city council members on Tuesday, they outlined the current situation and laid out ways to respond.

In the short term, that will mean voluntary cutbacks for residents, bigger incentives to replace grass lawns, and higher water bills for some of the city’s biggest users.

“We have long been planning for drought,” said Kate Gallego, mayor of Phoenix. “We've stored significant water underground for times of shortage, made infrastructure improvements that allow us to move water where it's needed, and we continue to double down on conservation efforts.”

With impending Colorado River cutbacks taking effect at the beginning of 2027, Phoenix and many of its neighbors will be forced to take less water from the Colorado River. City officials say they have a robust plan to cope with those cutbacks .

Arizona, California and Nevada are working on a deal to spread out the impact of mandatory water cutbacks enforced by the federal government. If that deal materializes before January, it would mean a cut of roughly 27% to Arizona’s take from the Colorado River.

That would result in a roughly 50% cut to water for the Central Arizona Project, which carries the river’s water to the Phoenix and Tucson areas. Phoenix would take a 30% cut to its Colorado River supplies.

Phoenix has spent decades preparing for such cuts, and has a complex plan to keep taps flowing for the roughly 1.7 million people that depend on its water system. That includes leaning harder on supplies from the Salt and Verde Rivers, which are managed separately from the Colorado River and stored in reservoirs near Phoenix.

Phoenix and other nearby cities will also receive water from the Arizona Water Banking Authority , which has managed an underground stash of backup water since the 1990s. Phoenix officials also indicated plans to tap into groundwater and use high-tech water purification systems to keep taps flowing in the decades to come.

Switching to Stage 2 drought conditions would trigger a number of changes in the city’s approach to managing water for homes and businesses.

Phoenix would ask residents to reduce their use by 5% on a voluntary basis, and city departments would aim to cut back their water use by 10%. The city would expand its “efficiency checkup” program, in which city employees visit homes and businesses to identify ways that they can use less water. Phoenix aims to bring the number of business checkups from 25 to 50, the number of HOA checkups from 40 to 50 and the number of residential checkups from 700 to 1400.

Phoenix would also expand financial incentives for residents to use less water. The city would double its incentive for grass removal from $2 per square foot to $4 per square foot. It would also introduce a new $100 per year incentive to fix leaks.

The city would also introduce a surcharge for its largest water users. That could increase bills for the thirstiest homes, businesses and large industrial facilities. The city set specific thresholds for water use above which those will pay higher rates. For example, homes will face a surcharge on water use greater than 14,960 gallons.

Phoenix expects to apply a surcharge to 35% of all residential water use, affecting 16% of residential customers. It expects to apply a surcharge to 32% of all commercial water use, affecting 7% of commercial customers. It expects to apply a surcharge to 36% of all industrial water use, affecting 1% of all industrial customers.

City officials anticipate bringing in $40 million through those surcharge payments. That money will be used to fund the expanded efficiency checkups and boosted incentive programs.