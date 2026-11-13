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Drought leads to record low hydropower output in Southwest this summer

KJZZ | By Greg Hahne
Published November 13, 2026 at 2:21 PM MST
White "bathtub rings" show dropping levels on Lake Mead
Alex Hager/KUNC
White "bathtub rings" show dropping levels on Lake Mead. The reservoir's stores have been dipping steadily, setting records for new all-time lows.

Power output from Glen Canyon and Hoover Dams fell to record lows this summer as the Colorado River Basin has suffered from prolonged drought.

According to the Energy Information Administration, between April and August, hydropower generation in the Southwest was 19% lower than the same time last year, and nearly 30% lower than the last 10-year average.

While there are other dams along the Colorado River, Hoover and Glen Canyon generate up to 90% of all hydropower from the waterway. 

The drop in output came as water levels at Lakes Mead and Powell have also hit record lows this year. While there have been recent gains in Lake Powell’s elevation, it is still lower than than a year ago.

The federal agency says this year’s ongoing El Niño could bring some drought relief to the region, which could result in a slight increase in hydropower generation. But the report also says it will take more than one year of high precipitation levels to fix ongoing water scarcity issues.

This year is anticipated to have the lowest hydropower generation since at least 2016, with similar levels projected for next year.

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Science UtilitiesWaterEnergy
Greg Hahne
Greg Hahne started as a news intern at KJZZ in 2020 and returned as a field correspondent in 2021. He learned his love for radio by joining Arizona State University's Blaze Radio, where he worked on the production team.
See stories by Greg Hahne