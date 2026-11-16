UA and Space Force evaluate strategic use of space between Earth and the moon

The University of Arizona is collaborating with the U.S. Space Force to evaluate the role of the space between Earth and the moon in national defense operations.

Cislunar space is the roughly 240,000 mile gap between the Earth and the moon, as well as their adjacent orbital neighborhoods.

The U.S. Space Force is eyeing the defense and research capabilities of that gap, as the military branch is planning more missions and a permanent lunar base. In the first meeting of its kind, government scientists and military strategists gathered with UA astronomers at the 2026 Cislunar Capabilities Forum earlier this year.

Space Force leadership said partnership with academics is necessary for successful development of what they are calling the new frontier, and cited UA’s experience of mapping the lunar surface for NASA’s Apollo and Artemis missions.