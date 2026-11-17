Arizona officials are working with federal agencies to try to contain New World screwworm. The state’s plan to stop the spread of the parasite includes sterile fly distribution, restrictions on animal travel, and communication with pet and livestock owners.

“We’ve been working hard on screwworm for over a year, in expectation that this day may come,” said Arizona Department of Agriculture director Paul Brierley.

New World screwworm has been spreading in Central America for a few years. It reached the U.S. in June. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has tracked 142 cases of the flesh-eating livestock parasite since this summer, all of which have been in states along the U.S.-Mexico border. Most U.S. cases have involved cattle and sheep, but dogs, horses and other animals have also been impacted.

New World screwworm arrived in Arizona in October. Officials have since confirmed seven cases in animals in the southeastern part of the state.

New World screwworm is spread by a parasitic fly that lays its eggs in open wounds or on moist body openings such as eyes or noses on warm-blooded animals. The larvae that hatch from the eggs then eat the animal’s flesh. Infestations can be fatal if untreated.

During a virtual public meeting Monday, Brierley said the good news is that New World screwworm is treatable when it is caught early.

“It's treatable, not a disease that spreads from animal to animal, and it doesn’t require euthanization in general, like bird flu did in chickens.” Brierley said. “It’s also not a food safety issue; the food supply is safe.”

Sterile fly distribution

Another reason Brierley feels confident is that the U.S. has eradicated New World screwworm before, in the 1960s and ‘70s, through targeted campaigns to distribute sterile flies, which stop the pest from breeding.

Sterile flies are also part of the current U.S. response.

“Quick reporting of cases is really critical, and that’s one of the reasons. It can help us stop the spread, and it identifies the areas that USDA needs to distribute sterile flies,” Brierley said.

But the U.S. is still ramping up its sterile fly production.

“Back in the ’60s and ’70s, we had up to 500 million flies per week being produced and released to support the barrier and gradually push that barrier south,” said Arizona State Veterinarian Ryan Wolker. “Our capacity right now is limited to 110 million, so we have that 400 million fly per week deficit.”

Earlier this year, the USDA announced plans for a $25 million sterile fly distribution facility in Douglas. The U.S. has also invested in other sterile fly facilities in Texas and Mexico.

Infested zones

As the USDA works to increase sterile fly distribution, the Arizona Department of Agriculture is focused on treating and quarantining infested animals and communicating with livestock and pet owners across the state, Wolker said.

Arizona has also designated four infested zones around areas where cases have been identified. Live animals cannot leave the 12.4-mile radius around those zones without a veterinary inspection or an approved treatment, said Assistant State Veterinarian Sarah Heinrich.

“All dogs and cats that are leaving the infested zone for travel within the state of Arizona should be examined by your primary care veterinarian and placed on an approved monthly FDA-approved New World screwworm treatment,” Heinrich said. “So if you’re in Tucson in the red area and you want to go to Flagstaff this winter, we want your pet to be on an FDA-approved New World screwworm treatment.”

Heinrich said monthly prescription medications Credelio, NexGard, Bravecto and Simparica Trio satisfy the state’s requirement, as does the over-the-counter daily medication Capstar.

Out-of-state travel restrictions

Pet or livestock owners planning to travel out of Arizona with their animals may face additional restrictions.

Florida and California have optimal climates for New World screwworm to thrive. Those states are imposing stricter rules on animals traveling from Arizona, Heinrich said.

“If it spreads to Florida and California this winter, they will have a population explosion, and we simply don’t have enough flies to collapse the population until next year,” Heinrich said. “If it gets a stronghold in these two states this winter, it’s going to cost the U.S. taxpayers so much more money. So we all have to work together to try to limit this spread as best we can.”

Science Arizonans traveling out of state with pets may face New World screwworm restrictions Arizonans planning to travel out of state with their pets may face new restrictions as New World screwworm continues to spread. Six cases have now been confirmed in livestock and dogs in Arizona. Listen • 0:57

Help from pet owners and outdoor recreationists

Heinrich said Arizona pet owners can help the state’s response to New World screwworm by keeping a close eye on their pet’s health.

“You want to check the skin, lift the ears, look between the toes, look under the tail, look for any signs of dermatitis or injuries,” Heinrich said. “Even ear infections — if the dog is scratching at his ears, that can attract the New World screwworm fly to lay eggs. If you do see any wounds, you want to treat and clean these wounds promptly because these untreated wounds attract flies.”

Heinrich also recommends bringing pets inside to sleep at night and limiting fly activity around the house by keeping screens on windows and doors and using fly traps.

She said Arizona pet owners should also keep their dogs and cats on monthly flea and tick prevention medications, whether or not they live in the infested zones.

Report a case

The Arizona Department of Agriculture is asking Arizona livestock and pet owners, and others who work with animals to immediately report suspected New World screwworm cases to the department at [email protected] or by calling 602-542-4293.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is also asking hunters and outdoor recreationists to stay on the lookout for wounded or sickened wildlife and call 623-236-7201 to report potential infestations.