Arizona is laying out its claim of why it should be the home of a proposed U.S. Space Academy.

In new filings Monday with NASA, a committee put together by Gov. Katie Hobbs is claiming that Arizona has what the federal government says it needs to "train America's next generation of explorers and innovators."

That ranges from the University of Arizona being rated as the best public university in the U.S. for space science to Flagstaff being designated an International Dark Sky City. There's also the fact that astronauts trained in Arizona for the moon landing.

The proposal sent to NASA envisions an interim campus located adjacent to Arizona State University in Tempe, which it claims could be ready in 2028 and accommodate the initial group of 300 cadets, with the possibility of growing to more than 1,200.

But Arizona is offering NASA two long-term options for a campus that eventually would support 4,000 — what the agency says is its ultimate need.

One would be adjacent to ASU's Polytechnic campus and Mesa Gateway Airport. Ground could break in 2027 with the facilities operational by 2031.

The other is to construct a permanent campus in south Flagstaff near the Pulliam Airport. And that places it within reach of not just Northern Arizona University, but also Lowell Observatory and the U.S. Naval Observatory Flagstaff Station. It, too, would be ready by 2031, according to the proposal.

Under the request for submissions, it is the obligation of the state to provide at least 300 acres of land.

But Arizona has a lot of competition.

Pennsylvania also met Monday's NASA deadline, proposing to convert the now-closed Pittsburgh Technical College into the Space Academy, and that site has the benefit of already having dormitories.

Maryland is offering up an interim campus at the University of Maryland, but with a plan to set up shop permanently near NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt.

Louisiana wants to host the planned facility at Louisiana State University in New Orleans. And according to officials there, it would be a good location because it is nine miles from NASA's Michoud Assembly Facility, which handles the manufacture and structural assembly of aerospace vehicles and components.

And there also are offers from Texas to be anchored by the Johnson Space Center, from Ohio to be located near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, and from Colorado, which already has the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.

Hobbs – and a commission she put together to come up with a bid – contend there are plenty of reasons for NASA to choose Arizona, and much of it revolves around academics.

For example, the proposal notes that ASU has the largest engineering school in the nation.

It also cites U of A's rating by U.S. News in space science, the fact the school has the largest thermal vacuum chamber at any university in the world where spacecraft can be tested, that it makes the largest telescope mirrors in the world, and that the National Science Foundation lists the school as second in the nation for astronomy and astrophysics research spending.

The application also mentions that Fort Huachuca is the largest unmanned aircraft systems training facility in the world and that Luke Air Force Base has the largest fighter wing in the world.

What each state has to offer appears to be critical to NASA's decision.

"The location of the U.S. Space Academy is foundational to its success," Matt Anderson, deputy administrator of the presidential commission set up to find a site, said when the panel was formed. "We're asking states to bring their strongest vision – the infrastructure, the partnerships, and the community that can compete with the elite options this caliber of student will have and match the boundless ambition of our future space leaders."

The whole process has been on a fast track. It was only in August that President Donald Trump signed an executive order to establish the Space Academy.

According to the White House, it is to be modeled similarly to traditional military service academies like West Point. And like those academies, it would provide a tuition-free, multi-year program combining technical education and leadership training with a post-graduation obligation to NASA or government civil service.

That presidential commission is supposed to report its recommendations by the end of the year to the president, not only for a permanent location for the academy, but also on curriculum.