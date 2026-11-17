The Pan American Health Organization is expected to announce Tuesday that the United States has lost its status as a country that has eliminated measles. Arizona is one of the states that has seen a major resurgence of the virus over the last two years.

“I think this was, unfortunately, a long time coming,” said Amira Roess, professor of global health and epidemiology at George Mason University.

The U.S. first earned elimination status in 2000 after a yearslong effort to increase vaccinations. But in recent years, the country’s MMR vaccination rates have fallen.

Roess noted the majority — more than 90% — of U.S. parents do still choose to vaccinate their children against measles. But measles is so contagious that at least 95% of the population needs to be immune in order to contain its spread, according to medical experts.

“I think when most parents have access to the information, they tend to go with the vaccines,” Roess said. But, she added, “There's a really big gap in our ability to counteract disinformation, and that’s really unfortunate.”

Arizona has seen one of the nation’s largest drops in vaccine coverage. The state’s kindergarten MMR vaccination rate is now the nation’s fifth-lowest, according to health policy research organization KFF.

As of the 2025-2026 school year, about 87% of Arizona kindergarteners were fully vaccinated against measles, down from 94% a decade earlier, according to KFF.

Roess said state policies that allow families to easily opt-out of mandatory school vaccines and an increase in misinformation about vaccine effectiveness and safety have led to the drops.

“If we think back to the mid-'90s, you had initially small pockets of children who were missing their vaccination and then they became adults. Some of them maybe caught up in their vaccines, but the idea is circulating in that community, and people are sort of encouraging each other to not vaccinate their kids,” Roess said. “When you have 30 years’ worth of that happening, the consequence is that when measles or another vaccine-preventable thing shows up, you will get an outbreak in that area.”

Arizona has tracked 345 measles cases since last year — the state’s highest count in more than 30 years; 95% of those cases have been among unvaccinated people, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. 62% of the cases have been among children.

Measles transmission has slowed in Arizona over the last few months, but the virus continues to spread elsewhere in the country.

Roess said she expects the U.S. will continue to see measles cases for a long time to come, until vaccination coverage increases.