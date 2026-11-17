Cactuses are at greater extinction risk from drought than previously thought, UA research shows
Cactuses are often viewed as the lone bastions of green life in Arizona’s dry deserts.
A new study led by University of Arizona researchers shows the plants are more vulnerable to drought than previously thought
The researchers looked beyond rising average temperatures that are likely to come from climate change.
They found that when accounting for extreme events like drought, global habitats suitable for cactuses could shrink by about 80% by the end of the century.
Study coauthor Brian Enquist says it’s important to take extreme drought events into account, because only looking at average temperatures could underestimate the effects of climate change.
“Cactus species, like every other species on the planet, have evolved to the climate that they currently live in. And with climate change, we are going to be increasingly experiencing climates that we haven't experienced in the past," Enquist said.
Enquist says the southwest U.S. and regions in Mexico and Chile could see the most losses.
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