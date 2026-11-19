Arizona’s child mortality rate in 2025 fell to its lowest point in at least 20 years, but child deaths from infectious diseases appear to be on the rise in the state.

Arizona’s annual Child Fatality Report, published Wednesday, examines the 773 deaths of children aged 0 to 17 in the state last year. The overall rate of fatalities per 100,000 children in 2025 was 46.4 — that’s the lowest rate in any state report going back to 2005, Arizona Department of Health Services records show.

The latest report shows the 2025 rate of child drownings dropped to its lowest point since 2020, and suicides and accidental injury deaths were at the lowest rates since 2018. The rate of deaths due to premature birth was at its lowest point since 2016.

Dr. Mary Rimsza chairs the Arizona Child Fatality Review Team. She attributes the drops to work by public health officials and pediatricians to help educate parents about ways to keep kids safer.

“For example, we’ve seen a decrease in deaths due to suffocation, because I think more parents are aware of the need to keep their babies in a safe sleep environment,” Rimsza said. “Drowning deaths have dropped dramatically, and we attribute that to parents understanding the need to have fenced pools and to watch the kids 24/7 around pools and open water.”

But infectious disease deaths are an outlier in the report.

The report has always covered child deaths from natural causes, but the child fatality review team began more specifically tracking deaths from infectious diseases in 2022. In every report since then, the rate of deaths has increased in this category.

Arizona Child Fatality Review Team / handout

Rimsza said falling vaccination rates are largely to blame for that.

“We know there’s been a drop in vaccinations,” Rimsza said. “That affects not only the child that didn’t get their vaccine, but also means that those children are going to be exposing other children and adults in the community to those infectious diseases that could have been prevented from spreading within the community.”

Child immunization rates are dropping nationwide, but Arizona has seen one of the nation’s largest drops in vaccine coverage. The state’s kindergarten MMR vaccination rate is now the nation’s fifth-lowest, according to health policy research organization KFF.

As of the 2025-2026 school year, about 87% of Arizona kindergarteners were fully vaccinated against measles, down from 94% a decade earlier, according to KFF. Vaccination rates for polio, hepatitis, diphtheria and other diseases are also falling in the state.

The report shows 109 Arizona children died from infectious diseases including pneumonia, influenza, and COVID-19 last year. The report’s authors found about 21% of those deaths could have been prevented. Children under 1 year old accounted for most – 61% – of infectious disease deaths in the report.

The report recommends state and county public health officials and healthcare providers promote broader vaccine education in Arizona.

“We need to work hard to combat the misinformation about vaccines,” Rimsza said.

The report also notes a need for increased access to healthcare and emergency services, especially for lower income families in the state, so that parents can seek help faster when children become sick.

“An overall factor is just the amount of poverty and need for services,” Rimsza said. “We need to start prioritizing our children so that the families have what they need, even though they’re poor, to keep their kids safe.”