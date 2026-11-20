The Center for Biological Diversity laid out plans to sue the federal government in an effort to strengthen protections for threatened fish in the Grand Canyon. The nonprofit environmental group argues that federal water managers should have to do more to protect native species in the Colorado River.

Native fish, especially a species called the humpback chub, have faced elevated threats from invasive fish in recent years. Dropping water levels in Lake Powell, the massive reservoir upstream of the Grand Canyon, have allowed invasive species to pass downstream and predate on humpback chub.

Environmentalists argue that the federal agency which operates that reservoir, the Bureau of Reclamation, needs to change its approach to protecting the fish downstream.

The Center for Biological Diversity outlined its argument in a notice of intent to sue , which gives the government 60 days to respond to complaints before a lawsuit is filed.

The federal government currently has tools it can use to help drive out invasive predators and make life easier for humpback chub. As of now, federal officials can choose whether or not to use them. The potential lawsuit argues that officials should be required to use those tools when certain conditions are met on the river.

“We're just not seeing the action that the agency's own science says is needed to protect these fish,” said Taylor McKinnon, the Center for Biological Diversity’s Southwest director. “This lawsuit seeks to compel that.”

Smallmouth bass, an invasive species, thrive in warm water. When stretches of the Colorado River get warm enough, they can travel farther downstream into the Grand Canyon and crowd out the native species. Water managers can deploy a “cool mix flow” to help reverse that, sending a pulse of colder water from Lake Powell into the Grand Canyon.

Lake Powell reached record low water levels this summer. That followed a historically dry winter and a complex political fight about demand for water between the seven states that use the Colorado River. As a result, the reservoir nearly dropped too low to generate hydropower inside the dam that holds it back.

In July, water in the Colorado River got warm enough to trigger releases , but officials never deployed cool mix flows from the reservoir.

“There should be a hard trigger for that,” McKinnon said. “All of this has remained voluntary. The problem with that is that it results in the agencies not taking action when it's politically uncomfortable to do what's needed to protect the endangered species.”

McKinnon said the Bureau of Reclamation is violating the Endangered Species Act by operating programs like cool mix flows on a voluntary, uncertain basis.