It’s cold and flu season, and while it’s been more than six years since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization on March 11, 2020, many doctors still urge patients with underlying health conditions, or those who have not been immunized, to get a COVID vaccine.

Unlike the pandemic years when vaccinations were free, one today could cost between $100 and $300 for someone without health insurance.

As of Nov. 12, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that COVID-19 cases in Arizona are “likely growing.”

Frank LoVecchio, MD, an emergency physician at Valleywise Health and medical director of clinical research at the College of Health Solutions at Arizona State University, said although the number of people who have recently tested positive for COVID is less than the number who have tested positive for the flu and RSV, there has still been an uptick.

New strains of COVID appear each season as well as subvariants, LoVecchio said. Vaccines are reformulated each season to target the newer variants, he said. The symptoms that the CDC says to look out for are a cough and sore throat, weakness, congestion and a runny nose.

According to Arizona Department of Health Services data that tracks reports of patients infected with the flu, cases rose 40% in the week that ended Nov. 7. Estimates of statewide COVID reports exist but aren’t as accurate and up to date because of a lack of regulation for reporting cases.

The Maricopa County Department of Public Health still maintains a COVID-19 dashboard, which is updated weekly. Its case counts come from laboratory and case reports recorded in the Medical Electronic Disease Surveillance Intelligence System.

The most recent weekly data for Maricopa County shows 471 COVID-19 cases during the week ending Nov. 7 and 1,973 cases for the season that began Oct. 4. That compares with 1,584 cases reported during the same time frame a year ago. Both are well below the five-season average of 17,131 cases.

Will Humble, executive director for the Arizona Public Health Association, said state COVID data is hard to come by because the Arizona Department of Health Services does not make COVID a reportable disease.

This has made getting an accurate estimate of COVID numbers difficult for patients and doctors, he said. He still recommends patients get vaccinated yearly for COVID and the flu.

The Arizona Administrative Code was updated in 2025 to say that healthcare providers were not required to report COVID-19 diagnoses. Laboratories were still required to report positive SARS-CoV-2 test results.

LoVecchio emphasized the importance of getting vaccinated for COVID for those who are considered high risk. “People who need it most are those who are older, have chronic diseases, or (a) weakened immune system,” he said. “It's not going to prevent you necessarily from getting it. Studies suggest that it's going to prevent you from getting hospitalized and dying.”

For those who do not have health insurance, getting vaccinated for both COVID and the flu may come with some financial obstacles. Depending on where an uninsured patient goes for a flu shot, the price ranges between $20 and $100. For a COVID shot, the prices can be from $100 to $300.

Because of the Affordable Care Act, insured patients are able to receive vaccinations for free if they live in a population where the vaccination is recommended. Up until August 2024, COVID vaccines were free for all Americans regardless of their insurance status. The CDC’s Bridge Access Program ended prematurely due to federal budget cuts.

According to Humble, there are two factors that dictate how much an uninsured individual has to pay for a vaccine: the cost of the vaccine and the administration fee. Vaccine buyers and distributors like Costco, Safeway, Walgreens and CVS can get discounts from vaccine manufacturers, which influences how much they decide to charge as an administration fee. This is something that insurance covers, but can leave uninsured people paying as much as $300 because providers aren’t being regulated by the Affordable Care Act, he said.

Humble suggests that for patients who don’t have insurance, an option is to check with their local community health center. There are more than a dozen neighborhood community health centers throughout the Phoenix metro area run by organizations including Valleywise Community Health Centers, the Maricopa County Public Health Clinic and Valle del Sol.

“That’s a good option for people because they have a sliding fee scale just for the appointments themselves for uninsured people, and it's based on income, so people can get affordable doctors' appointments,” Humble said. “And the community health center is never going to rip off a patient with a high administration fee.”

This article first appeared on Cronkite News and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.