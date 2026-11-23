Federal water managers are planning to test hydropower turbines inside Hoover Dam. The tests are part of an effort to keep electric generators running as water levels in Lake Mead are projected to drop further.

Water from Lake Mead, the nation’s largest reservoir, is used to generate electricity for use in Nevada, Arizona and California. On average, it makes enough electricity each year to serve 1.3 million people, according to the Bureau of Reclamation .

Reclamation, the federal agency that runs dams and reservoirs across the West, is concerned that record low water levels could jeopardize the ability to keep some of that power flowing. These tests, first reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, will help the agency plan for a future with less water.

Twelve of 17 hydropower generators inside Hoover Dam are not designed to operate below a water level of 1,035 feet. As of Friday, Lake Mead’s water level sat just below 1,040 feet. Federal forecasts show that it could drop below 1,035 feet as soon as spring 2027.

Alex Hager / KUNC Lake Mead sits low behind Hoover Dam, near Boulder City, Nevada on December 16, 2021.

Len Schilling, a dam manager with Reclamation, said the agency will run those turbines “with strict limits on operating hours, enhanced monitoring, and frequent inspections to ensure safe performance and mitigate any risks of damage to the turbines” as part of its tests.

Reclamation also plans to buy at least two new turbines that can work with water levels as low as 950 feet. It expects to begin installing those turbines in 2028.

The new turbines are designed to handle lower water pressure, helping them avoid the kind of damage that could hit the old turbines. Running the old turbines while water levels are low can cause cavitation, a process in which tiny air bubbles get sucked into the equipment and explode.

Installing the new turbines will help federal water officials keep hydroelectric equipment running if low water levels force the shutoff of more damage-prone turbines.

“It gives the people at Hoover Dam, the managers there, more options to operate the reservoir at lower elevations,” said Dave Wegner, a former federal scientist who worked on Colorado River reservoirs. Drought and climate change have reshaped the Colorado River system since the beginning of the 21st century. Lower flows and shrinking reservoirs have threatened the operation of dams whose designers did not envision such prolonged dry conditions.

Backups will likely be useful in the near future, as the nation’s two largest reservoirs probably won’t refill significantly . A return to historic highs would take unprecedented levels of water conservation and years of unusually wet conditions. Both seem unlikely amid political fights over water cutbacks and worsening climate change.

The Show This water advocate wants to fill Lake Mead first before Lake Powell With Colorado River water cuts coming to the lower basin states, a longstanding debate may be bubbling up to the surface, advocates say what water there is should go toward filling Lake Mead. Listen • 9:09

Similar threats to hydropower generators are also a problem at Glen Canyon Dam , which holds back Lake Powell . The dam, which is upstream of Lake Mead, is even closer to potential damage or shutoff of hydropower turbines. However, the federal government does not appear to be deploying similar tests or funding at that dam.

“That's what's so intriguing to me about this story,” Wegner said. “The Bureau has recognized the importance of that investment at Hoover Dam, but they are not doing that same level of investment, shall we say, at Glen Canyon Dam.”

Environmental groups have raised alarm about the dam’s ability to operate. Some have even called for it to be bypassed entirely, eliminating Lake Powell and storing its water in Lake Mead . In its detailed plans for managing the Colorado River, federal officials seemed more focused on propping up water levels in Lake Powell instead of making structural changes to the dam.

Wegner said Glen Canyon Dam would benefit from the kinds of changes planned at Hoover Dam, but thinks the federal government is less likely to make them because Hoover Dam provides electricity to more people, including many in high-profile cities in California and Arizona.