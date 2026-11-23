The other day I heard some of the holiday choral music that fills the air this time of year, and I felt the need to confess. I love choral music, especially in churches. Unfortunately, I have absolutely no musical or vocal talent.

In high school, I attended an all-boys Catholic school with a magnificent church and an enormous organ. One afternoon, instead of going to PE class, a couple of friends and I snuck up to the organ loft. One friend sat down and played and sang on the organ the most gloriously sacred-sounding rendition of Foreigner’s “Cold as Ice” you’ve ever heard with another friend accompanying him. That church was rocking.

Then a priest appeared.

We ran. Never caught. And I’ve been hooked to that collective sound ever since.

Years later, my wife and I took our family to Christmas Eve services at an abbey in Pennsylvania. The voices rose together into the rafters, and for a moment, heaven seemed remarkably close.

Turns out, there’s science behind that feeling. Numerous recent studies suggest singing together can lower stress, lift our mood and strengthen human connection. And as a neurologist, I’ll add one more: Singing is a full-brain workout. You’re remembering lyrics, keeping time, listening to the people around you, controlling your breath, and feeling the emotion all at once. Studies of older adults in Finland found that people who sang in choirs were quicker at finding words than non-singers. Even people who took up choir later in life showed gains.

And here’s the beautiful part. Whether it’s a sacred hymn, a Hanukkah song, or belting out Christmas carols, something remarkable happens when voices come together.

We breathe together. We listen together. Strangers become a community.

Because perhaps the miracle of communal singing isn’t that everyone sings perfectly.

It’s that nobody has to sing alone.