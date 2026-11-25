U.S. Forest Service reopens public comment on proposed revisions to mineral exploration regulations
The U.S. Forest Service is reopening public comment on proposed revisions to how it regulates mineral exploration and development in national forests and on grasslands.
The public will have an additional two week period to review what the agency calls a modernization of decades-old regulation to improve efficiency and support domestic mineral production.
Those who already submitted comments in the original 60-day period will not need to resubmit.
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Arizona Democratic U.S. Sen. Ruben Gallego — plus 13 more Democrats, including neighboring New Mexico Sen. Martin Heinrich — sided with the Republican majority, while his Grand Canyon State colleague, Mark Kelly, opposed it.
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The Trump administration says the change will protect small businesses. Environmentalists say it means more pollution.
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The Bureau of Land Management plans to auction almost 80,000 acres of land north of the Grand Canyon in a lease sale in December. It will hold another for over 200,000 more acres in February.
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The University of Wyoming grew hefty, 9-inch-long carrots when it added coal char to the soil. Researchers say this could be another market for the declining coal industry.
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Freeport McMoRan says it will make it the second largest copper producing mine in the United States.