Researchers at Arizona State University have developed a clearer way to study the atmospheres of distant planets outside of our solar system.

The research focused on planets called “hot Jupiters,” gas giants which orbit so close to their home star that one side remains in perpetual daylight.

Sagnick Mukherjee is the lead researcher on the study. Using imaging from several telescopes, including the James Webb Space Telescope, he and his colleagues were able to examine the edges of a planet’s atmosphere as it passed in front of its sun and record independent measurements of the opposite sides of the planet.

“It helps us better understand the weather in exoplanets and compare that with our solar system planets and also helps us accurately measure their composition and understand how these planets might have formed,” Mukherjee said. “Why are they different than our solar system?”

Mukherjee said by studying the atmospheres of distant planets, researchers hope to learn whether those planets are habitable.