The Show for Oct. 12, 2026: Hispanic Chamber of Commerce DATOS report, 'Bad Indian' comedy and more

New data shows more Latinos in Arizona see environmental conditions as significant concerns. Find out what else the new DATOS report has to say. Plus, a Navajo comic brings his all-Indigenous comedy show to the Valley.

Transcript

ANNOUNCER: KJZZ’s original production The Show is supported by Banner Health, Arizona’s largest nonprofit healthcare system. Last year Banner reinvested more than $1.1 billion in community health and charity care. Banner Health, nonprofit for Arizona. bannerhealth.com/nonprofitforaz .

MARK BRODIE: Hi, I’m Mark Brodie, co-host of The Show, an original production from KJZZ. Every weekday we bring you the latest news and culture from across the state. You can find much more at theshow.kjzz.org. Here’s today’s episode.

MARK BRODIE: Good morning, it’s The Show here on KJZZ 91.5 in Phoenix. I’m Mark Brodie. Coming up, new adaptations of Jane Austen are coming to both the big and small screens. Why we keep coming back to these classic novels. And a Diné comic on why he created an all-Indigenous comedy show.

But first, the Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has released its annual Datos report, which looks at the state of Arizona’s Hispanic market. This is the 30th annual report. And this year’s version focuses on environmental quality. Among its findings: Hispanic families spend 42% more of their income on energy than the national average, and nearly 60% of Latinos see environmental conditions as significant personal or family health concerns.

Mónica Villalobos is president and CEO of the Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. She joins me to talk more about this year’s report. And Mónica, what to you are some of the key takeaways here?

MÓNICA VILLALOBOS: Right. You know, I think it’s important to understand that this is really a the most comprehensive compilation of secondary research on Hispanic consumers. We know from a demographic standpoint that they continue to grow: 65 million in the state, about 20%. Every one in four births is to a Hispanic mother. And then we also know that nationally it is a $4.4 trillion economy, larger than some countries like Australia and the UK.

We also know that about 20% of those folks speak Spanish and are Spanish-dominant. Here closer in Arizona, Latinos are 30% of the state, 40% of Phoenix metro and 50% of our K-12, with a purchasing power of about $72 billion.

MARK BRODIE: So the economy has been very much on people’s minds a lot recently. What did you hear from respondents about how this community is fairing in the current economy?

MÓNICA VILLALOBOS: Right. I think this community is always cautiously optimistic. They tend to come from countries of origin with unstable economic communities. And so — or governments — and so what we find is that here, as long as I can work and do something for myself, I am going to get by. And so it’s sort of cautiously optimistic is what I like to call it. But also we know that entrepreneurs in general have to be just a little bit crazy to start a business.

MARK BRODIE: One of the things that I thought was interesting, a statistic that you found, was that Latino-owned businesses account for about 11% of employers in the state, but earn less than 3.5% of revenue in the state. That seems like a pretty big disparity.

MÓNICA VILLALOBOS: Right. I mean, so here’s what’s happening. I call it the perfect storm. There are about 150,000 Latino-owned businesses here in the state. About 250 are just minority-owned in general. And while they’re growing at twice the rate, they’re making much less in annual revenue. And so what’s going to happen is we’re going to have a lot of businesses, which is great, growing horizontally, but not a lot of scale and depth. And that’s what we do at the Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. We make sure that those businesses can grow and scale.

MARK BRODIE: What has to happen for those businesses to really be able to expand and grow and earn more money and hire more people?

MÓNICA VILLALOBOS: Sure. You know, investment is one of the big things. Despite the fact that Latino-owned businesses in this country are growing at a faster rate, they are also 28 points less likely to get a business loan for over $1 million.

And so that capital and that investment in these businesses simply isn’t there yet. We see a lot of bootstrapping, a lot of what I like to call chancla-strapping, right? And so we’re using our own funds to grow our own businesses, but there isn’t any outside investment. That is really the primary thing that would help bring these businesses on par with other businesses.

MARK BRODIE: So one of the things that this report specifically looked at was the environment and sort of environmental concerns. And it found that more than half of respondents see environmental conditions as “significant personal or family health concerns,” which is considerably higher than non-Latinos. And I’m wondering what you make of that.

MÓNICA VILLALOBOS: Right. I think that because vulnerable communities are more impacted by environmental issues, we’re going to see a lot more concern. So it’s not that the environment, for instance, it’s not that the sun is somehow beating down harder in vulnerable communities, it’s simply that the things to combat high heat, the things to combat environmental issues, are less available in vulnerable communities. So less access to healthcare, less access to fresh fruits and vegetables, less access to tree canopies.

In vulnerable communities they’re at about 3% to 5%. Really the goal for all communities is to have 15% in tree canopies and shade. So all of those things sort of play into why vulnerable communities, in this case Latinos, feel like they are more impacted significantly by environmental issues.

MARK BRODIE: I’m curious about some of the things that you just listed in terms of environmental conditions, because as you started talking I was thinking, “Oh yeah, heat, climate change, things like that.” But you also mentioned like food deserts and access to healthcare, things like that. Those are all considered part of environmental concerns under this?

MÓNICA VILLALOBOS: Sure. You know, we really use the framework of the elements of a healthy community. There are 12 of them, everything from transportation to economic opportunity to environmental issues. And so they all interplay with each other. So that lack of access to whether it’s healthcare or if they live in a food desert, walkability, all of those things definitely play into each other.

We see the same thing in healthcare, right? We see the same thing in transportation. When those things are diminished, we see a significant impact. For instance, in the 10 miles between Scottsdale and south Phoenix, there is a 14-year decrease in life expectancy.

MARK BRODIE: Wow.

MÓNICA VILLALOBOS: And so things like that are what play into not just environmental issues, but all the things that these vulnerable communities are facing.

MARK BRODIE: Is it fair to say that these are not new issues, that these are things that these communities have been dealing with for years, if not decades?

MÓNICA VILLALOBOS: Yeah. Definitely there’s a lot of historical redlining. You know, we know that vulnerable communities 100 years ago were sort of placed in the non-desirable areas in industrial areas. And so we’re feeling the impact of that now. I would say definitely it’s generational and, you know, we have to be able to step out of that and really demand more in these communities.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah, so what do you do about some of these things? Like, what are some of the solutions?

MÓNICA VILLALOBOS: Right. So Datos is really about bringing awareness and understanding the narrative for Latinos in Arizona and across the country. I think awareness is the biggest thing.

We love talking to our communities, but more importantly, I love being able to present all of this data, a 300-page book, right, to non-traditional audiences who maybe aren’t aware of this and, you know, have some resources that they can pitch in to sort of help the situation.

MARK BRODIE: Did anything in this survey surprise you? I mean, you’ve been doing this a long time now. Like, were you surprised by anything you found?

MÓNICA VILLALOBOS: Yeah, I’ve been doing this for 15 years and every year there’s always, you know, a little something that surprises me. I think, you know, here in this book it’s really been about the growth of the community, comparing it, because now after 15 years I can look at where we were 15 years ago and where we are now. Has that increased?

So for instance, we’ve actually increased in Arizona in high school graduations. So we are two points higher than the national average. So national average is 74% of people graduate from high school. In Arizona it’s 76%. And so that to me, I feel like that’s movement. It may be small movement to some, but little by little that becomes big movement.

MARK BRODIE: All right. That is Mónica Villalobos, president and CEO of the Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Mónica, thanks so much.

MÓNICA VILLALOBOS: Thank you.

KJZZ's The Show transcripts are created for audien

MARK BRODIE: When you think of fireflies, you might think about the Southeast or the Midwest. Lots of folks from the eastern half of the country probably have memories of summer nights when they were kids and the fireflies would come out at dusk. But fireflies in Arizona, not so much. Well, our next guest this morning is here to say there are fireflies here in our desert state, they’re just not in the deserty parts of it.

Gita Bodner is a conservation ecologist at the Nature Conservancy, which is out with a new report that shows that there are in fact fireflies in Arizona. Here’s what she told my co-host, Lauren Gilger.

GITA BODNER: There are fireflies in Arizona. We have multiple species of fireflies. And your impression of them as wetland creatures is not wrong. The fireflies that we have here in Arizona, the ones that look and act like you expect a firefly to look and act, are specialized to our rivers, to our perennial wetlands. So that makes them even more precious here because we don’t have very many of those wetlands.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. So tell us the very specific, it sounds like, places where you can actually track these down in our state.

GITA BODNER: OK, so we are still collectively, the big we, are still figuring that out. So there are several places where we now know that there are populations of one or both of our sort of flying, blinking fireflies. So some places like Tumacácori, there’s several places along the Santa Cruz River, there’s some places along the San Pedro River, there’s spots along Cienega Creek here in Southern Arizona that you can see them. There are places along the Verde River that you can see them. But you have to get lucky and you have to be respectful and careful if you’re going to go out and look for them.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. OK, so that is an important part of this that we’ll get to. But talk a little bit about the luck part of this first, because this is not like they’re around all the time, right? Or that they’re, you know, glowing all the time.

GITA BODNER: Right, exactly. So these two species, the Southwest springs firefly and the Southwest synchronous firefly, are both restricted to wetlands, perennial wetlands. So first you have to find the places that stay wet all the time.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah.

GITA BODNER: Then you have to find the right season. And for each of these the season is slightly different, but they’re both close to the monsoon season. And then you have to be out at night at dusk and then into the nighttime hours.

LAUREN GILGER: OK.

GITA BODNER: So you have to be at the right place in the right season at the right time. And then you have to turn all of your lights off. If your lights are on, theirs won’t come. They will stop blinking and just hang out on the grass if they think that something else might be watching them or if other lights are too bright.

LAUREN GILGER: Interesting. OK, so this sounds like you’re talking from experience. I know you’ve been out with researchers trying to track these down to find them. You have seen them in Arizona. Tell us about what that was like, how you tracked them down.

GITA BODNER: I have seen them in Arizona. I’ve seen them at two places in Arizona. I’ve seen them at Las Cienegas National Conservation Area on a group field trip. And I’ve seen them at Patagonia Sonoita Creek Preserve, one of TNC’s, the Nature Conservancy’s Arizona preserves.

LAUREN GILGER: So you’re you’re out there in the dusk, right? It gets dark. You’re not going to turn on a light, obviously. What was it like when you spotted them for the first time?

GITA BODNER: It’s really variable, right? So the first time I went out, we only saw a few. But those few were so exciting because I’d never seen them in Arizona before. So that was that was an exercise in group patience. We were all standing around waiting for the first person to shout, “Ha, I’ve got one!” So that was pretty fun. It was very calm and very patient. But we did see them. We saw just a handful of them.

The next time I saw them was going out with a researcher, Rachel Lara, who’s done a lot of work on TNC preserves and in other locations looking for these fireflies. And she took us to a spot that she knew there were fireflies, we knew that the that the season was right.

LAUREN GILGER: OK.

GITA BODNER: And that was just that was a bit like being in the middle of like a tiny little green meteor shower.

LAUREN GILGER: What a cool way to put it, a tiny little green meteor shower. I love that. So this discovery, right, this research that’s being published now from the Nature Conservancy on fireflies in our state is part of a broader report that’s being released here that kind of puts into context a lot of scientific discoveries about this region, right? Tell us a little bit about the broader context this is coming out of.

GITA BODNER: OK, so I’ve worked for Nature Conservancy for more than 20 years now, and over that time we’ve had a lot of researchers approach us and ask if they could do research on Nature Conservancy lands, on TNC preserves. So the report was really fun. I had a really good time summarizing the discoveries that these partner researchers have made on our lands here in Arizona.

LAUREN GILGER: I mean, any favorites among those discoveries? Obviously fireflies being one of the top.

GITA BODNER: Yeah, fireflies are one of the top. Boy, there are so many cool ones. There are frogs that can cure themselves of fungal diseases by hanging out in a hot springs.

LAUREN GILGER: What?

GITA BODNER: It’s pretty neat. We’ve been host to researchers looking at continental-scale migrations of nectar bats. We’ve been host to studies that are now in their third decade looking at the effect of climate change on soils and microbial processes.

LAUREN GILGER: Wow.

GITA BODNER: Yeah, it’s a really wide range and that’s that’s part of what makes it so so fun.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah, so I want to ask you lastly just about that aspect that I think is incredibly important here, because you know people are going to hear this and say, “Fireflies in Arizona? I got to go find these, I got to see this.” But they need to do this responsibly, right? Because some of these are even endangered species or near it.

GITA BODNER: Yes, actually both the Southwest synchronous and the Southwest springs firefly have been petitioned for endangered species listing. So we’re right now collectively in the process of trying to understand as much as we can about where they live and what threats they have and what can help them thrive to inform that endangered species listing and management.

LAUREN GILGER: So what should folks know before they try to track down fireflies in our state?

GITA BODNER: Well, one of the best ways to track down fireflies in Arizona would be to actually go out with a group. There’s a group called the Xerces Society that has done a lot of work on fireflies, and the last few summers they’ve hosted firefly outings for the public that have been great opportunities to see fireflies in the wild. And that way you’ll be going with people who know how to find them, and you’ll be going to places where they’ve been documented with permission to be on those lands at those times. So that’s a really great way to to start out your firefly quest.

LAUREN GILGER: Start out your firefly quest. All right, I’m on I’m on it, I want to do it. That is Gita Bodner, conservation ecologist with the Nature Conservancy, joining us to talk about fireflies in Arizona. Gita, thank you so much for coming on The Show and explaining this. I really appreciate it.

GITA BODNER: Well, it’s been fun, and I love these places and all their critters, and so it’s a real treat to be able to share them with other people.

MARK BRODIE: Good morning, it’s The Show on KJZZ 91.5, I’m Mark Brodie. Coming up, a comedian working to platform Indigenous comics around the country.

But first, the aging process can be a difficult one. But my next guest has decided to push back on some stereotypes of aging, including in her own family.

LAURIE NOTARO: My name is Laurie Notaro and I am the bane of my parents’ existence. How’s that? Was that enough? I can go on.

MARK BRODIE: Notaro grew up in Phoenix and her parents still live in the Valley. She’s written many books. Her latest is called I’ve Got a New Complaint: Essays on Aging Disgracefully and Other Small Disasters. I caught up with Notaro earlier and we started with what it was she wanted to say with this book.

LAURIE NOTARO: I guess what I wanted to say with this particular book — the one that I did before on aging was Excuse Me While I Disappear, and that was basically, it was kind of wonderful because I was getting older and I was able to be more of myself because people weren’t paying attention to me, right? I was invisible. I’d become like this human ghost. Where you kind of do, people see you as this harmless, benign entity, where in truth, you’re not.

But in this book, I’m I’m diving deeper into that and really encompassing the fact that I was in my 60s and still in a workplace who really, you kind of aged out of civilian existence, right? It’s kind of like you join this new demographic where all of a sudden like the last little avatar that you had was like a cute little girl and like, you know, gray hair and like cute little spectacles. And now the one in my age bracket is an old lady who who will not let go of her purse. Right? It’s like all of a sudden I’ve changed within like two years. So I’m investigating that more, and I’m I’m being, I’m learning that I’m being more bold and I really don’t care what I say to people anymore. I’ve lost whatever fear I had left.

MARK BRODIE: Well, so you talk about, you know, feeling a little bit maybe out of place in the workplace. But you start the book walking into your parents’ house where, you know, as you say, you know, you’re a couple of years away from getting Social Security and then you feel back like a preteen when you walk into that house.

LAURIE NOTARO: I still get in trouble. I still get in trouble. I still have a curfew. When I go to my parents’ house and I stay. I still have a curfew.

MARK BRODIE: That you abide by?

LAURIE NOTARO: Yes, I have to, or I will still get in trouble. But every time I go there I break something because the house is really old and they’re in their 80s and they’re not, it’s not necessarily my fault, but I’m the first person who’s actually used something in 10 to 15 years. So of course the ceiling fan is going to break. And but they blame it on me just being, you know, a child.

MARK BRODIE: It sounds like the word that keeps coming to my mind, you talk about like you’re going to wear what you want and do what you want and say what you want and not really care what other people think. The word that keeps coming to my mind is it all sounds so freeing for you.

LAURIE NOTARO: I yeah, I agree. I don’t think people really, when they retire, so much of their identity is kind of like wrapped up in their job and then their occupation is gone, when they should have just been focusing on themselves. And the freedom that you get by being invisible and being this old is remarkable. It is remarkable. It is the freest I think that I’ve probably ever felt in my life.

And I I have to tell you, Mark, I really do get a kick out of someone who’s looking at me, assessing me as a stereotype as an old lady. And this happened last week in Safeway. This this girl was, it’s a long story, anyway, she was snarky to me and she said to me in a very snarky way, “Have a good day,” because she was taking up the aisle and I couldn’t get by her. She was much younger, in her 30s. And so I said, “Yeah, you too.” And then I I was just like, “Oh my god, you’re trying to out-snark me.” Oh no, no, no, no. That is not going to happen.

So I I looked around the store until I found her. And then I went up to her and I said, “Have a good day,” just like she said to me. And the look on her face was so worth it. She was never expecting that. She expects me to be defenseless and just not aggressive, right? And my husband says I’m going to get shot one day, and he’s probably right. But I am now letting that aggression go because at this age, I don’t want to take it anymore.

MARK BRODIE: What was it do you think that gave you the the freedom to do that, that that led you to think, “OK, look, I don’t care. I’m going to be me. I’m going to say what I want. I’m going to do what I want. I’m going to wear what I want.” Like, was it one thing that happened, or like was it like a series of things?

LAURIE NOTARO: I think what happened was when I entered the workforce again in 2017, my book deal had just dropped, I could not make an income, so I went to work at the University of Oregon, and they put me in the old lady row. And I was not in the young lady row. You know, and so I was in this row of people, it was gray, gray, gray. And on the other side of us was blonde, brunette, blonde. And I was just like, “Wow, I’m in that class now. So hopefully they see me as someone with a lot more experience and I’m going to flex that muscle.”

And that’s when I realized that that was the really big wake-up for me. I’d let my hair go gray because I just I wasn’t I just wasn’t going to dye it anymore. I was like, why am I pretending, not only that, but spending the money to stay young? And I think it was that, you know, that I was not included in the young ladies at work. They saw me more as like not even a mom, like as a grandmother. And I was just like, “Yeah, no, I’m going to I’m going to set off a couple F-bombs here and see how you react and let you know that someone my age can talk back to you or give you a good idea or give you a piece of advice that you’ve never thought about before.” So you have this fearlessness and you have the wisdom because I learn something every day.

MARK BRODIE: So you mentioned the person at the grocery store, like what other kinds of reactions have you had? Like when you drop those F-bombs at work, like what did people say? And I wonder if you’ve you’ve had reactions where people maybe have underestimated you or maybe not even thought that much about you, but then really come to realize the kind of experience and and wisdom that you must have.

LAURIE NOTARO: Constantly, constantly. Just like, you know, in a road rage incident where a guy was tailgating me, like he said something like, you know, “Come on, Grandma, you know, take take off your oxygen mask and move forward.” And I I hurled an F-bomb at him. And just the look on his face was worth everything. His mouth dropped and he was he it was like a cattle prod that I was able to use to silence him.

MARK BRODIE: What do you think that you have learned about yourself in this process of kind of freeing yourself to to be yourself and to say and do whatever it is you think is right?

LAURIE NOTARO: Oh goodness. Um I’ve always been I’ve always been an antagonist, right? Always throughout my whole life. Um but I all- also knew that there were places where I couldn’t do that, like in the workplace or to an editor at Random House. But now I’m just like, you know, “Come on, I’m 60 years old. Don’t play that game with me because you think you’re pulling one over on me and you’re not.” And now I feel the absolute freedom to say that. I have the right, I have the ability, and I have the want to say that.

My like I said, my fear has just diminished with every year that I’ve been alive, which is not necessarily a good thing. But it makes me happy. And so that, yeah, I if someone talks back and they’re wrong, I I will correct you now. I will no longer be like that polite and say, “You know what? That’s not really how you pronounce that,” or, “You have your facts wrong.” You know, it’s um yeah, just the freedom to express yourself on a whole different level.

MARK BRODIE: All right, we’re unfortunately going to have to leave it there. That is author Laurie Notaro, maybe best not to mess with her. Her new book is called I’ve Got a New Complaint: Essays on Aging Disgracefully and Other Small Disasters. Laurie, so great to talk to you, thank you.

LAURIE NOTARO: It was great to talk to you too, Mark. Thank you so much, always a pleasure.

MARK BRODIE: Good morning, it’s The Show on KJZZ 91.5, I’m Mark Brodie.

MARK BRODIE: Fans of Jane Austen have two things to be looking forward to in the near future. A new film adaptation of “Sense and Sensibility” will be coming to theaters later this week. And a TV miniseries of “Pride and Prejudice” is coming to the small screen toward the end of the year.

These are, of course, far from the only adaptations of Austen novels, nor is Jane Austen the only author whose work seems to get a reboot every so often.

With me now to talk more about this is our resident pop culture expert Amanda Kehrberg. She’s a Ph.D. student at ASU’s Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Amanda, good morning.

AMANDA KEHRBERG: Good morning, Mark.

MARK BRODIE: So why do we keep coming back to Jane Austen?

AMANDA KEHRBERG: Oh my gosh, OK. So I this is one I’m really, really passionate about because Jane Austen, before there was “Girls,” before there was “Sex and the City,” we had Austen.

It’s just the most incredible look at these really, really complex characters at timeless themes of love and money and reputation, family, friendship, so many things that resonate across generations. But truly what I think is so special about Austen is that we have these incredible romance stories, but they’re not just about overcoming external challenges. We get really, really, really complex characters who have to recognize their internal flaws and grow beyond them in order to kind of hit that happy ending as a couple.

Even like, we love Elizabeth Bennet obviously, the protagonist of “Pride and Prejudice,” incredible character. But she is kind of not that nice all the time. She’s got a little bit of Caroline Bingley in her. And and I think that’s one of the great things is that these were women characters who were allowed to be complex, who were allowed to be challenging and and even, yeah, a little bitchy.

MARK BRODIE: Does that complexity, do you think, sort of lend these stories to be able to be taken out of the time in which they were written and put in in different time periods? Because certainly other Jane Austen adaptations have been put sort of in the periods in which they were made.

AMANDA KEHRBERG: Oh, absolutely. Yeah, I think that there is something inherently modern about the stories, even though they’re wrapped in these location and certainly mores and and ways of speaking that seem very foreign to us now. But the complexity of the characters and the challenges they face all work so well in the modern age. And I think that’s especially true now with these new adaptations.

You know, if you think about like what are some of the core challenges they face every day in in Jane Austen novels? Society society exists as this just fearsome surveillance network that they’re all trapped in.

MARK BRODIE: Literally human surveillance network, right?

AMANDA KEHRBERG: Oh, absolutely. Yeah. And it’s something that everyone participates in. And uh it can be a great community builder. But even people who seem like some of the best characters in these novels cause harm by talking about each other, by surveilling each other. So it’s like every single thing they do operates on this idea that they have to maintain this reputation within society.

So they have to be aesthetically perfect. Even something like a little hair out of place, this shapes how they share emotions, how they react to both themselves in spaces and to each other. So this shapes their relationships to each other. Lizzie, of course we know, has so much difficulty with how her sisters behave in society.

In “Sense and Sensibility,” we have that that core issue between the sisters of Elinor and Marianne, where Marianne is so emotional and and Elinor is is this very practical, “We have to behave in the way we’re supposed to behave.”

So again, that sense of constantly being under surveillance and trying to do this appropriate performance so that you’re accepted in society because your reputation is your currency, I think connects so much with us today. I mean, who understands that better than Gen Z, Gen Alpha, who have grown up on social media?

And the challenge being trying to make an authentic connection — especially an authentic romantic connection — in in a world that operates like that. Um yeah, social media, dating apps, I mean, I think they get it in so many ways. Yeah.

MARK BRODIE: Maybe Jane Austen was thinking about, like, a world in which we’d all have cameras and phones in our pocket and understanding what a camera and a phone is, I guess.

AMANDA KEHRBERG: Oh, I know, right? Yeah. Jane Austen would have loved the materialism of dating apps, too. I mean, just like give someone a rundown of like, how many carriages do I have, you know? He has 5,000 deer, and he’s 6-foot-2. Premium Mr. Darcy on Tinder, yeah.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah, seriously. Well, so Jane Austen, obviously, there have been a lot of reboots and adaptations. But she’s not the only author, like writer of classic literature, that has had reboots and adaptations over the years. Is there something about maybe classic literature that keeps us coming back and maybe wanting different versions of it, different takes on?

AMANDA KEHRBERG: I think absolutely. I will say one of the things about Austen in particular is that a lot of the adaptations have to do with um fandom of Austen. So like you have something like “Austenland,” “Lost in Austen.” So that kind of puts it on the audience.

So I think there’s there are two ways to look at this. On on the one hand, I think every actor wants to do “Hamlet,” right? Or their “Macbeth.” So there’s a sense where I think a lot of directors and writers want to take on this incredible intellectual property and put their spin on it as an artist.

But there’s also just the fact that audiences are embracing these stories in new ways, that they have experienced them through memes, through um YouTube videos, through clip compilations, through fan fiction. And so they want to see these sort of modern takes on them that they can connect with. Everyone wants a a version of the story that they particularly can relate to.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah. And and maybe people think they can add something to the overall discourse on it as well.

AMANDA KEHRBERG: Oh, absolutely. Yeah, I think that’s really interesting about the ones that are coming out. The director uh Georgia Oakley of the new “Sense and Sensibility” really wanted to make the characters more relatable and like grittier, wanted to provide a sense of realism that she didn’t think existed in a lot of the other adaptations.

And with “Pride and Prejudice,” we’ve got someone who’s worked as an agony aunt and a dating columnist, so who wants to really dig in to this sort of relationship stuff in a progressive way. Yeah.

MARK BRODIE: That’s super interesting. Well, we’ll have to leave it there. That is Amanda Kehrberg, Ph.D. student at ASU’s Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication, The Show’s resident pop culture expert. Amanda, good as always to talk to you. Thank you.

AMANDA KEHRBERG: Oh, thank you so much, Mark.

MARK BRODIE: The U.S. Senate unanimously passed a bill earlier this month that would turn the 102-year-old Chiricahua National Monument in Southeastern Arizona into the state’s fourth national park. The bill now awaits the signature of President Trump to officially become law.

Back in 2023, my co-host Lauren Gilger spoke with Tiffany Powers, head of interpretation, education and visitor services at Chiricahua National Monument, about how she thinks national park status could be game changing for the Chiricahua’s region.

TIFFANY POWERS: Chiricahua National Monument, it is part of the Sky Islands region within Arizona. These are unique locations of higher elevations. It’s filled with these very unique rock formations that the earlier settlers and people called the pinnacles. They’re rhyolite tuff from a volcanic eruption 27 million years ago.

And so a lot of people that visit the park, they compare it to Bryce Canyon. It’s it’s different from Bryce Canyon. However, the formations are hoodoos with balanced rocks and shallow caves and very unique, just absolutely stunning. It ranges from sort of a a lower desert environment as you’re approaching the park, and then you just come into this very lush for Arizona forested area that just is a habitat for this large diversity of wildlife and ecosystems. And it’s just absolutely stunning. When you are at the highest points within the park, this would be Massai or by Sugarloaf Mountain, you can see very vast expanses all the way into New Mexico and out to the west to Arizona.

LAUREN GILGER: Wow. What would it mean if this legislation is to be successful? If it were to become a national park instead of a national monument, that might sound like not a big deal to those of us who aren’t involved in this world, but it is kind of a big deal, right?

TIFFANY POWERS: It is a big deal. What it does for us is it provides an additional layer of protection. A national monument is something that can be signed into legislation by a president. However, a national monument can also be reduced or removed with a the same or a different administration. Chiricahua currently is under the protection of being a national monument and cared for by the National Park Service. Chiricahua is also federally designated wilderness area, so we receive additional protections from that as well.

However, a national park status requires an act of Congress to create and the same to remove. To date in history, Congress has never removed a national park from status. So what that would do for our park would just provide us another layer of protection, which would ensure that Chiricahua will be here, be protected for the future.

LAUREN GILGER: What would it mean from a tourism standpoint? Like how many people come to Chiricahua every year at this point? Like would you anticipate a big jump if it were to become a national park?

TIFFANY POWERS: That’s the trend looking at other national monuments or sites that have become national parks. Generally that’s from increased media coverage. It would probably be an increase in visitation for about 18 to 24 months after its designation. A lot of people are really interested in getting that checklist of all the national parks. And so people will come or they will discover their new park. And that’s what we’re here for.

Our current visitation numbers show somewhere between 50,000 to 65,000 people annually. However, we only really have one very busy month, which is March. That’s a big time for birding. With the bird migration going through, so we got we always have a lot of rare bird species to view possibly if you’re very lucky.

Summer is our low season because it’s warm and a lot of people just think Arizona, it’s very hot in the summer, but we we are at a mile high and a little bit higher at our peaks. And so you can get a little bit of relief from the summer heat in Arizona. Winter months are a little bit busier, but still pretty low visitation.

LAUREN GILGER: Do you think people are missing it? Like I’ve never been to this national monument, to the Chiricahuas. Is it sort of a hidden gem in a way?

TIFFANY POWERS: I definitely think it is a hidden gem of Arizona. There is a reason that this isn’t the first time this has come up for legislation. This has happened multiple times just within the past decade that it has come up for legislation in Congress to be designated as a national park. The push for it right now just seems to hold a lot of support. And we’re looking forward to it happening if it happens.

So I think if it becomes a national park, it’ll definitely put it on people’s radar to where they can find something new and interesting, even if you’ve been living in within the area for a long time. It is a little bit out of the way, I can understand why these more remote locations don’t get as much visitation. It’s it’s harder to get to. It’s about two hours from Tucson. But it’s definitely worth the drive.

LAUREN GILGER: So tell me lastly then, Tiffany, what what would this mean to you? Like you’re invested, obviously, you care about this place and you want people to experience it. What would it mean to you if this became a national park?

TIFFANY POWERS: Trying not to feel emotional about it, but it would mean the future of protection for this very unique and special place. It would mean that not only do we all get to visit and enjoy it in its preservation status as it is now, that it will still look this way for all of the future visitors, for the future ecosystem, that over time we may eventually receive additional funding to help protect against climate change and help preserve and protect everything that lives within and the people that come to enjoy the national parks. It just it’ll just keep it here and safe for everyone.

LAUREN GILGER: All right, we’ll leave it there. Tiffany Powers, head of interpretation, education and visitor services at the Chiricahua National Monument, joining us. Tiffany, thank you so much for coming on and telling us about this. I appreciate it very much.

TIFFANY POWERS: Thank you. It’s been a pleasure.

MARK BRODIE: Good morning, it’s The Show on KJZZ 91.5, I’m Mark Brodie. When Joshua Emerson was growing up, he faced a paradox. The funniest people he knew were Native American, but he couldn’t find any Native comedians. Emerson is Diné and grew up in Peoria, and he decided to do something about the problem he was facing. He started his own comedy show called Bad Indian. He’s bringing it to Valley Bar in Phoenix today, which is Indigenous Peoples’ Day. I caught up with Emerson earlier and asked about the thought process behind starting Bad Indian.

JOSHUA EMERSON: Bad Indian really was a response to something that I was seeing out in the comic industry. Growing up, all the funniest people in my life, they were all Indigenous. That’s how I I learned to roast people, that’s how I learned to show love through through comedy. But when I started pursuing comedy as a career, I noticed that there was a distinct lack of Indigenous people that were were were in were in comedians in the clubs, and that bothered me. And so Bad Indian has a two-part mission, it’s to develop stand-up comedians and it’s to platform Native stand-up comedians.

MARK BRODIE: So what is that process like for you? I mean, you mentioned there just aren’t that many Native American comics, so like how do you go out and try to find them or maybe, you know, convince people that, hey, this is something you can do?

JOSHUA EMERSON: A lot of it is word of mouth. The show is starting to create its own reputation out in these different communities. But it’s been a process where, because I’m a comedian, I travel all over the country and I’m always asking, it’s like, “Hey, do you have any Native comics here?” And and sometimes they do and I’ll reach out when I’m doing a Bad Indian. And so it’s a combination of of comics that I’ve worked with a long time who all have, you know, feature or headline, and local comics who I’ve never worked with, just get them on the show, see where they’re at. And then sort of as we build new shows, there’s a role for everybody.

MARK BRODIE: So the show itself, am I right, it you are you are a part of it, like you perform, but you also have other comics as well, so it’s like a a showcase kind of thing?

JOSHUA EMERSON: Yeah, I I do it a a lot of different ways. It started out as being a pure showcase where I just try to get maybe six comics, you know, doing maybe seven to 15 minutes each. Then I started identifying headliners who could do, you know, 30-plus, Josh Fournier, George Delgado. And now it’s just sort of what the each show is sort of its own sort of puzzle to try to figure out. But it’s good, I like keeping that flexibility because there’s a there’s an intention behind every show.

MARK BRODIE: So when you’re looking for material for your shows or maybe even when you’re, you know, evaluating other up-and-coming comics’ material, like do you find that it is specific to the your upbringing, specific to maybe, you know, jokes that only an Indigenous audience would get or might relate to better? Is it just sort of material, you know, “What is the deal with airline food?” kind of thing?

JOSHUA EMERSON: That’s the the fun thing about being a Native is that there’s just so many ways to be Indigenous, to be even I’m Navajo, I’m Diné. There’s so many ways to be Diné, like even if you’re city versus rez, there’s, you know, the Western Agency and the Eastern Agency, and it’s different if you’re from Arizona or from New Mexico. And so because of that, there is a diversity of experiences that that you can draw upon. There is also such thing as rez humor and you’ll see that as well.

I love rez humor. I think there’s a place for that, and and it’s not quite my sense of humor, or it’s not it’s not what I would write, but I there’s rez comics that I put on the show and they crush. And so there is a there is a curation factor in terms of you don’t want material to step on each other’s material, but that being said, I that’s part of the growth where there’s jokes that I there’s almost like they’re there for every Native comic to sort of use, especially when it comes to, you know, like white guilt or or even just, you know, race relations, that I’ve heard every take on on colonization, but there’s still new ways to sort of that it’s important that Native comics go through that period because then it teaches them how to write what’s interesting about them, and then they start writing more towards their own experience as opposed to this like, oh, there there’s no when you have no other Native comics in your comedy scene you do those jokes because they work, but when you’re faced with the fact that, oh, those jokes don’t work because of me specifically, but more because I’m a Native comic and there’s no other Native comic to represent these, you realize like, “Oh, I should I should write I should write towards me as opposed to to stuff that has been done over and over again.”

MARK BRODIE: It’s kind of like what you hear a lot of writers say, write what you know. It sounds like that’s very much the case in comedy as well.

JOSHUA EMERSON: Absolutely.

MARK BRODIE: Are you somebody who always knew they wanted to be a comic or do something in comedy?

JOSHUA EMERSON: No, I had a I had a white girl break up with me to really to lock that in. No, I mean, my white girl I could —

MARK BRODIE: That sounds like a story.

JOSHUA EMERSON: Oh, for sure, for sure. Ashley, I’m sorry, but I’m I’m actually glad we broke up, you know, you did the right thing.

I so I grew up in living in Phoenix and then for winters and summers I’d go back with my mom up in Vanderwagen, New Mexico, and just live out there on the rez, and there’s no internet, so DVDs are huge out there, and there’s just, you know, there’s these stand-up DVDs, Chris Rock in particular, Bigger & Blacker is is the first one, and I would just like watch it over and over again, and different ones, too. But just Patrice O’Neal was my favorite favorite comic ever, that’s sort of who I sort of my North Star when it comes to comedy.

And so I I’m kind of reserved when you talk to me in person, but on stage, I’m quite loud and boisterous, and there was a moment at Comedy Works here in Denver where I’ve been doing open mics, but I still sort of saw myself as a banker first and comedy as this hobby, and then I got up on stage and I was just crushing, just and rolling, and seeing this entire audience full of strangers that were brought into community with humor, with comedy that I created myself. And so to go from zero to nothing and just to see all everybody just just for a moment just be like in this exaltation that I caused. I was like, “This is my true self, this is who I am.” And then it was gone, and and then you’re sort of chasing that that feeling, that moment, that I’m I’m always chasing, trying to become my truest self, and and I can only be it for moments at a time, but that’s OK, life is temporary and, you know, it’s it kind of goes back to Navajo teachings of, you know, of living in hózhǫ́, in that harmony, and and the death of the moment is a part of it, and that’s a kind of a beautiful part of it because the creation is coming again.

MARK BRODIE: Do you see comedy as maybe a way to help increase understanding between groups of people, between cultures?

JOSHUA EMERSON: Oh, absolutely. That especially American comedy, it because it’s sort of Freudian in that you build tension and then you release tension all at once with a with a punchline or with with a movement. And when it comes to, you know, Indigenous history on Turtle Island, there’s a lot of tension, and that tension, especially with non-Natives, it can raise up walls, it can create defensiveness, even though logically they sort of understand that, you know, there’s genocide or or that there’s there’s treaties not being honored. And so when you’re able to to avoid those defensive walls by using humor, you’re able to talk truth about difficult things.

MARK BRODIE: All right, Joshua, thanks so much for the conversation. Good luck with the show.

JOSHUA EMERSON: Thank you, sir. Appreciate you.

MARK BRODIE: Joshua Emerson is a Diné comedian based in Denver. He’ll be bringing his comedy show called Bad Indian to Valley Bar in Phoenix on Indigenous Peoples’ Day, Oct. 12.

MARK BRODIE: Thanks for listening to The Show’s podcast. The Show is produced by Sativa Peterson, Nick Sanchez, Amber Victoria Singer and Ayana Hamilton. The Show was created by John Hoban. Our executive producer is Amy Silverman. You can find more of The Show and sign up for our newsletter at theshow.kjzz.org. You can also find us on Instagram @kjzztheshow.