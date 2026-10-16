The Show for Oct. 16, 2026: Friday NewsCap, writer Melissa Dunmore and more

President Trump continued his stump around the country in conservative-leaning Mohave County. Our Friday NewsCap panelists discuss that and the rest of the week’s top stories. Plus, we meet a Valley writer who calls herself a matriarch in training.

Transcript

KJZZ’s original production The Show is supported by Banner Health, Arizona’s largest nonprofit healthcare system. Last year, Banner reinvested more than $1.1 billion in community health and charity care. Banner Health, nonprofit for Arizona. bannerhealth.com/nonprofitforaz .

LAUREN GILGER: Hi, I’m Lauren Gilger, co-host of The Show, an original production from KJZZ. Every weekday, we bring you the latest news and culture from across the state. You can find much more at theshow.kjzz.org. Here’s today’s episode.

LAUREN GILGER: Good morning, it is The Show here on KJZZ 91.5 in Phoenix. I’m Lauren Gilger.

MARK BRODIE: And I’m Mark Brodie. Coming up, we meet a Valley writer who calls herself a matriarch in training.

LAUREN GILGER: And our Soapbox essay series continues on the theme of fall.

MARK BRODIE: But first, it is time for the Friday NewsCap and some voices from the news this week.

ANDY BIGGS: We’re going to eliminate the state’s sales tax — excuse me, income tax — and we’re going to reduce regulation, and businesses are going to thrive and flourish. They’re going to invest more capital, they’re going to hire more people, they’re going to give raises.

DONALD TRUMP: She’s a very terrible governor, she’s doing a terrible job, and Andy is somebody that’s very special. So don’t let her ruin everything and destroy this beautiful state anymore. She’s hurt our state.

BARACK OBAMA: Katie Hobbs is the best choice to keep Arizona moving forward. So join me in supporting Katie for governor.

ADRIAN FONTES: A clerk in my office opened up an envelope today that had a white powdery substance in it, and we had to evacuate our office. This is what happens when people start spreading rumors and lies that are not founded in fact.

MARK KELLY: This guy and his family are stuffing their pockets with cash while you have to pay more at the grocery store and the gas pump.

MARK BRODIE: And joining me to talk about a presidential visit to Mohave County, a new statewide poll and more are Christine Jones, former congressional and gubernatorial candidate. Christine, good morning.

CHRISTINE JONES: Good morning.

MARK BRODIE: And Jason Barraza with Veridus. Jason, good morning to you.

JASON BARRAZA: Good morning.

MARK BRODIE: So, Christine, let me start with you. President Trump continued his stumping around the country, mostly in conservative-leaning areas, which I think it’s safe to say Mohave County definitely is here in Arizona. What are your takeaways from his event earlier this week in Bullhead City?

Elections Trump doesn't mention competitive congressional candidates in Arizona rally President Donald Trump held a rally Wednesday in Mohave County to stump for Republicans on the ballot, but he didn’t shout out either of the GOP nominees running in Arizona’s competitive congressional races.

CHRISTINE JONES: I mean, I think Donald Trump loves to go places where people love him, so no surprise that he goes to the most conservative county in the state. And I think with Biggs and Kolodin showing up, also no surprise, they’ve been die-hard Trump supporters, super MAGA. So all of that makes sense.

I do think it may not bode well for Republicans just in terms of polling because if you felt confident, you probably wouldn’t stop by, and you see that with, I think, with Feeley and Ciscomani and some others sitting this one out in their closer races.

So, you know, Trump loves a crowd, and Biggs needs a crowd, right? Kolodin needs a crowd to talk to, particularly on a statewide basis. I don’t think any surprises there other than maybe not a good sign for us, unfortunately.

MARK BRODIE: Is it significant, do you think, that not only, as you referenced, Jay Feeley and Juan Ciscomani, the two Republican candidates in the most competitive congressional districts in the state, some of the most competitive in the country, they weren’t there. Also, President Trump didn’t mention them at all during his remarks. Their races didn’t come up at all.

CHRISTINE JONES: Yeah, I think it’s surprising because I think he does support both of them. They’ve both supported him. It may just be the Trump effect, where he looks into the crowd and he sees a person and he says their name, right? “Oh, Biggs is sitting down there. Biggs is a great guy. He’s been so supportive. Your governor is so terrible. She’s awful, awful, awful.” And so maybe not too surprising, but maybe a little bit of shade throwing because they didn’t show up, and he likes when people show up.

MARK BRODIE: Jason, what are your big takeaways from this event?

JASON BARRAZA: We’re in the get-out-the-vote portion of every campaign, right? So this is bring your big name out, incite your base, get them all energized so that they’re going to turn out to the polls, and that’s exactly what they’re trying to do in Bullhead City. That’s the part of the campaign that we’re in. It’ll benefit Biggs, it’ll benefit all the Republicans statewide.

Congressman Ciscomani and Jay Feeley, their congressional districts aren’t up in northwestern Arizona. Very little benefit for them to kind of energize that crowd up there. They’re not going to turn out and vote in their election.

So I like to read into it that, “Oh, they’re trying to separate themselves from the president.” I would be sure that they would die to have the president come to their congressional district, stump for them, get their voters energized and out there. It just, that didn’t work out in this logistics.

MARK BRODIE: So given, as you say, this is about get out the vote, and when races are close, it’s all about who gets more of their voters out to the polls. In that respect, benefit for Biggs and Kolodin to be on the stage with the president, speaking at his rally, and they’re running statewide, so they need votes from the base in Mohave County just like they need here in Phoenix?

JASON BARRAZA: As a candidate, it’s always a good thing to stand next to the biggest personality in your political party and have them stump for you out there on the campaign trail. Perfect for them.

Is it going to matter? I mean, that’s the big question that we’re looking at right now. Republicans need to turn out their voters. That’s going to be critical, but Democrats need to do the same thing. I know that Democratic campaigns across the state are worrying that these good poll numbers that they’re seeing on their part are going to keep their voters at home, so they’re trying to energize their base just as much.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah, Christine, let’s talk about some of those good poll numbers for Democrats. HighGround had one this week that showed basically all of the Democrats running statewide — didn’t poll Corporation Commission — but governor, secretary of state, attorney general, superintendent of public instruction, and treasurer, Democrats were winning all of those races.

And the lead for Katie Hobbs over Andy Biggs was 17 points. Adrian Fontes had a 12-point lead over Alexander Kolodin. Kris Mayes had a double-digit lead over Warren Petersen. I mean, those seem like pretty big numbers for the Democrats. Is that, if you are a Republican, does that maybe help you in some ways because it might, to Jason’s point, depress Democratic turnout?

CHRISTINE JONES: It may, because when you’re overconfident, your vote doesn’t matter as much. It may have a deleterious effect for some get out the vote for the Democrats. The real problem is in some of these polls where Katie Hobbs is already at 50% or better, I’m a Republican and I hate to cast down on this thing, but that’s a really, really bad day for the Republicans.

So we have to have a reason to get enthusiastic. The statewide voters have not been enthusiastic about this slate of candidates, and to Jason’s point, having Trump here might help a little bit. There’s also always this small fraction of voters who don’t respond to polls that will help close the gap a little bit.

But, I mean, being candid, we are on KJZZ and we like to speak the truth here, I think this is just generally a bad set of polls for the Republicans.

MARK BRODIE: I appreciate you speaking the truth.

CHRISTINE JONES: Yeah, I mean, it just is what it is. I hate to say it.

MARK BRODIE: Well, and you know, there’s another poll this week from an organization called Wick that had Gov. Hobbs leading by a much smaller margin, not quite 50%, 49%.

But interestingly, pretty much all the polls we’ve seen, if not all, most of the polls, have shown Gov. Hobbs up by varying percentage points, I mean, some four, some double digits. Of course, she won four years ago by a very, very small margin.

Is it safe to say that in the end, if she wins, whoever wins really, it will be by a pretty — like the gap will not be too big?

CHRISTINE JONES: I think it’s not 17 or 10 or eight. I think it’s a much smaller number, but it could very well be five or six depending on what happens there. The difference here is Andy Biggs is an ideologue, he’s very experienced, he’s a good policy developer. Kari Lake had no experience in politics, what she had was familiarity and enthusiasm.

I mean, the events that she was hosting leading into, at this point four years ago, you couldn’t get in the door, and we haven’t seen the same enthusiasm for Biggs. So it’s not 17, and Jason may have a slightly different view on that, but I think it will be significant enough that we’ll know that night who won.

MARK BRODIE: Do you agree with that?

JASON BARRAZA: I think the significant thing to focus on is the point that you alluded to, in that all of these polls that we’re seeing right now have Democrats with an advantage, and I think that that’s the key to focus on. The difference in the size of the poll, whether that margin is 15 points or five points, really comes down to what the pollster thinks the electorate is going to look like. And so that’s why we see a difference in polling prior to the election, because we don’t know who’s going to turn out, and we won’t know that till Election Day until we see those voters show up at the polls.

But the consistent message that I think should give Democrats some sort of good feeling right now is that all of these polls are showing them up with an advantage.

MARK BRODIE: Better to be up in a poll three weeks before Election Day than down, I would think.

JASON BARRAZA: Certainly, but I do think that come Election Day, these elections are going to be much closer. I don’t think that we’re going to see a complete Democratic blowout of 15 points across the board. That seems a little unrealistic.

MARK BRODIE: Do you think we might know on election night who wins?

JASON BARRAZA: I think that it probably will be big enough, the margins will be big enough that we’ll be able to make some conjectures that, yeah, these races can be called on election night.

MARK BRODIE: So also, Jason, let me stick with you for just a minute. This week, former President Obama formally endorsed Katie Hobbs. That’s not a surprise, he’s probably not going to endorse Andy Biggs. At this point, does a video from Barack Obama help Katie Hobbs?

JASON BARRAZA: Again, who’s the target? Who’s it meant for? Is that going to sway a lot of voters that are on the fence? Probably not, but that’s not the target, that’s not the point. The point of the President Obama endorsement, much like Trump coming to Bullhead City, is to get your base motivated and to turn them out. So a video that can be shared on social media, relatively low cost for the campaign, that’s a great win.

MARK BRODIE: Christine, do you agree that at this point, given sort of where the margins — you guys have both alluded to the fact that it’s not going to be super tight, but also not a blowout — getting your base out, getting your voters out, really a key at this point?

CHRISTINE JONES: 100%. By the way, no surprise that Barack Obama endorsed the Democratic sitting governor. Congratulations on that get. I don’t think it brings a single solitary person to the table that wasn’t going to already vote for her.

In terms of the get out the vote, man, I think the Republicans have a slight advantage because we’ve got a couple of ballot initiatives that are important to people, like for example, Save Girls’ Sports. Full disclosure, I support that ballot initiative. That one can bring some voters out. It’s like a 90-10 issue, right? So it may bring other voters.

But man, Jason’s right. I mean, we’re just going to have to agree on this one. There’s just no way to distinguish what he said from what I’m saying here. It’s just bad.

MARK BRODIE: Well, how far down the ballot do you think this goes? Because in talking to some folks, one of the things I’ve heard is that if, for example — and neither of you think Governor Hobbs is going to win by 15 — but if she were to win by 15, that’s a great night probably for Democrats up and down the ballot. Like, that could mean a Democratic Legislature, perhaps.

CHRISTINE JONES: Yeah, I think that’s the real scary part is we need to keep the Legislature to keep some kind of a balance down there. And if you’re talking 15 points, I think the Republicans are in big trouble for the first time in a while down at the state Legislature.

So again, to the Republicans who care about this, they have to go out and vote. By the way, I don’t know if you’re going to bring it up, but some people aren’t getting ballots, which is weird considering the whole ballot harvesting argument we’ve heard for such a long time.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah, we’ll talk about that.

CHRISTINE JONES: Yeah, that’s been a problem.

MARK BRODIE: And Jason, is there sort of a — are Democrats looking at a particular threshold? Like, if the governor’s winning by this much, or if turnout is this much, it’s going to be a good night for us, and if not, we could be in some trouble?

JASON BARRAZA: Yeah, if the governor’s kind of squeaking out of this election with a victory just by a point or two, what that will likely mean is that when we look at the down-ballot legislative races, you’ll probably see voters that were able to come over and vote for and show support for Hobbs, but as they got down-ballot and the issues were less important, they switched back to maybe their traditional Republican Party vote without really knowing the candidates that are there, right?

So we’ll see that, but if it’s a blowout, that is going to indicate that, yeah, people across the board supported Democrats, and it’ll be — it will not be good for Republicans come election night all across the ballot if we’re looking at a top-of-the-ticket blowout.

MARK BRODIE: Christine, you mentioned the late ballots issue. A week or so ago, we had an issue of some number of ballots that were going out too early. Now we have people in Maricopa County who haven’t gotten their ballots yet. What’s going on?

CHRISTINE JONES: It’s hard to say. I can tell you anecdotally, I’ve helped a few little old ladies try to track down their ballots, and it has not been easy inside of Maricopa County to get a response. Their website has not been working, which, by the way, is terrible. It’s terrible for people who don’t believe that the elections are fair and safe anyway. The conspiracy theories are raging. I don’t have any statistical, significant information other than the people who have finally gotten through to the office have been assured that a replacement ballot will go out. But guys, you’re sending out 1.9 million ballots. You got to have a fair and reliable way to get these things out. Obviously, people are going to be suspicious when they don’t get their ballots.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah, what does this do? I mean, there are people who, you know, believe that the elections are rigged and not fair. The recorder in the past has been one of them. So like, what does this do?

CHRISTINE JONES: Yeah, I think it’s a bad look for him. You’re talking about the current recorder —

MARK BRODIE: Current recorder, yeah. Justin Heap.

CHRISTINE JONES: The previous one was not quite as given to conspiracies. But I mean, I guess he has to answer these questions. You know, they’ve referred things to the FBI, they referred things to local police and sheriffs and went and tracked down machines in people’s homes and different things like that.

If you really believe that there’s something there, you have to get your distribution of ballots right, and he hasn’t done that. So Jason, give us some information, sir, and tell us where our ballots are.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah, Jason, what kind of impact might —

CHRISTINE JONES: Not you, Jason. The other guy.

MARK BRODIE: Justin.

CHRISTINE JONES: Justin Heap, sorry.

MARK BRODIE: Jason, what does this — to Christine’s point, it’s probably not a great look for anybody when ballots are supposed to go out and they don’t, but like, what does this do for him?

JASON BARRAZA: Well, one, I challenge somebody to show me an election that doesn't have some sort of problems, right? These are massive logistical operations that occur, so something is going to go wrong.

So how do you combat that? You’ve got to be willing to share information. You’ve got to be willing to get information out to the public so that they know what’s going on and that they can have a level of trust.

Ballots went out early? Let the public know right away. Ballots aren’t showing up at people’s door? One, it shouldn’t be the public that’s letting that information come out. It should be the recorder’s office that’s saying, “Hey, some ballots were delayed. Everyone, we don’t need to freak out at this time,” right?

So keeping that information going is critical, but there’s always going to be some sort of issue or something that comes up in an election. It’s a massive logistical operation. Maricopa County specifically is like the fourth-largest county in the country, so there’s a ton of work that’s going on. But let the information get out there.

I would encourage people — I don’t know what other counties do this in Arizona, but in Maricopa specifically, you can sign up to get text alerts. So I knew when my ballot was headed to me in the mail because I got a text. It’s a great way just to keep that information flowing so you know what to expect.

MARK BRODIE: And you’ll know when it is received and when it’s processed and counted. They send you all that stuff.

Elections Maricopa County Recorder’s Office asked FBI to investigate claims from election conspiracy group Investigators found no evidence of wrongdoing after the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office asked the FBI to investigate a viral claim pushed by an Arizona group with a history of backing election conspiracy theories.

Jason, something else with the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office this week, it called the FBI to investigate some video that was put out on social media of employees working on voting machines. The FBI did not find any wrongdoing. The Board of Supervisors, not thrilled that the recorder’s office went to the FBI instead of calling them to find out what was going on. I mean, again, like what’s going on?

JASON BARRAZA: Let’s ask a question first, right? First, let’s talk — we’re talking about a public feed that is broadcast to the public. Anybody can go online and watch what’s going on. So the first thing you have to accept is that somebody’s trying to do something to our elections in full view of the entire public, and they know that they’re in full view of the entire public.

First of all, let’s ask some questions first, folks, before we start calling the FBI or start going to the media specifically to say there could be a problem with our elections. Those people were supposed to be there, they were doing their jobs, they were in full view of the public at all times. I don’t know if we needed to get law enforcement involved.

MARK BRODIE: Christine, I mean, the Board of Supervisors and the recorder have had a — let’s call it a tumultuous relationship, I guess, is maybe a kind way to say it. It seems like this is not helping.

CHRISTINE JONES: Yeah, this is not helping. And I think it’s fine to ask questions, whether it’s, “Is this artificial intelligence enhanced in the video?” or any of those things. It’s fine to refer things. Probably the Secretary of State’s Office is not the place to go, the Board of Supervisors is not the place to go, that relationship is fraught.

But once you get the answer, that’s where conservatives should stop. Ask the question, you got an answer, there was no “there” there in the investigation. It’s time to move on. Disclose the findings, accept the evidence, you know, investigation comes back clean, good. Celebrate it, right?

And by the way, one public service announcement on the prior topic from the recorder’s office: If you haven’t gotten your ballot by tomorrow, you do need to order a new one. So just for the people listening, you should have your ballot by now.

MARK BRODIE: Well, and you know, to the point of conspiracies and everything, this video was originally put out, Jason said it was a public feed anybody could have seen it, it was put on social media by a sort of an election conspiracy group, a far-right group that believes in election conspiracies, sort of with the idea of, “Here goes Maricopa again.” And we heard President Trump just last week say that Maricopa County is a very dishonest county. Does this seem like maybe it doesn’t help the idea of helping people believe that the elections are run cleanly and fairly and accurately?

CHRISTINE JONES: Yeah, I think it’s a terrible, unfortunate situation. A Trump supporter won the election, Stephen Richer was soundly defeated by Justin Heap, and they got their guy in there, right? So by all counts, it should be going swimmingly, and even he made a mistake. To Jason’s point, there’s always something wrong in every election. But let’s don’t blow it up, right? Let’s try to get people their ballots, let’s get them put in the mail or dropped off on Election Day, and move on, right?

MARK BRODIE: So Jason, let’s talk about another congressional race. This one is maybe more of a reach for Democrats. This is the 2nd Congressional District, which is currently held by Eli Crane. Jonathan Nez, former Navajo Nation president, is running again against him.

And this week, there was an ad for Crane against Nez, but instead of images of Jonathan Nez, it was his former vice president, Myron Lizer — who is a Trump supporter — in this video. I don’t know if this is quite on the same level as running campaigns in Maine that show Portland, Oregon, but like, this seems like a mistake that maybe shouldn’t have been made.

JASON BARRAZA: Yeah, our campaign operatives need to get a little bit more detailed and focused in on what they’re doing because we’re sending mailers to the wrong state and we’re putting the wrong people on mailers.

I don’t know what happened here, and I don’t have all the information, but if I had to guess, you have an outside consultant that isn’t familiar with the state, isn’t familiar with the players. They aren’t doing their research to back that up, and they’re throwing these mailers together and sending them out.

Very unfortunate to have to occur for the campaign. I hope Congressman Crane is coming forward and saying, “This is a bad mailer. This should not have happened. I have a great deal of respect for my opponent, and this is something that should not happen in the future.”

MARK BRODIE: Is it the kind of thing that could in any way impact how any voter feels about this race?

JASON BARRAZA: I don’t think that this issue is going to impact those voters that are on the fringe. They’re looking at other issues right now that are impacting their lives, like affordability and what we’re doing with the economy. So I don’t necessarily think that this particular issue is going to move a huge amount of people in the district.

MARK BRODIE: Do you agree with that, Christine?

CHRISTINE JONES: You know, I think what could happen is you could get some awareness that the former president of the Navajo Nation actually is running for Congress. And Arizona should be represented by a Native American. We’ve had a number of Natives run in the past, and none of them can get elected. So that could be a drawback.

The other thing is, the Navajo Nation is — is it the single largest? It’s among the largest sovereign nations that are Native in the country. This gentleman held a very significant position. The fact that you don’t know who he is, and you actually pretend to be an expert in campaign advertising, shame on you. You should know who Jonathan Nez is if you’re going to be in this business.

So I think there may be some sympathy vote there. Is it enough to close the gap with Eli Crane? Probably not. He is a true, true conservative ideologue and a Trump supporter. I think he’s safe, but God bless Jonathan Nez, and if you’re going to make an ad about him that says something about Jonathan Nez, make sure it absolutely is Jonathan Nez in the ad.

MARK BRODIE: I mean, it’s kind of a tough look, right? Like to say Jonathan Nez is the worst human being — I’m paraphrasing, this is not what the ad says — but then you have a photo in the commercial that is of somebody else altogether who had nothing to do with any of it. That just seems tough.

CHRISTINE JONES: It’s pretty gross.

MARK BRODIE: This is a race where we’ve seen both campaigns, and national Democrats and Republicans, spend a little bit of money in this race, not to the extent we’ve seen in the 1st District here in the Valley, in the 6th District in Tucson. But Christine, do you see this as one of those where maybe Democrats are feeling pretty good and maybe putting a little money, and Republicans are really thinking, “OK, look, we have to defend this one. If we lose this one, we’ve got bigger problems”?

CHRISTINE JONES: Well, I think this comes back to a question you asked earlier, which is what happens to the downballot races. If the Democrats have a fantastic night and people are inclined to support, say, Katie Hobbs, and Kimberly Yee is coming in behind, which is shocking, it actually could go south for Crane, and it would make sense for the Democrats to spend. So yeah, the Republicans really have to shore this up and make sure that they’re not giving up this seat.

MARK BRODIE: Safe to say, Jason, that if Democrats were to win CD2, they’d have to have a really, really good night both here and nationally?

JASON BARRAZA: Oh, it would be a fantastic night here in Arizona if that were to occur. And again —

MARK BRODIE: Because it’s a pretty conservative district.

JASON BARRAZA: Very conservative district, so if we’re looking at that kind of flip, that means that statewide Dems across the board, you know, we’re winning by the 15% rather than the 2%.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah. OK, well, we’ll have to leave it there. Jason Barraza, Christine Jones, thanks to you both. I really appreciate it.

CHRISTINE JONES: Thank you.

JASON BARRAZA: Thank you.

MARK BRODIE: Good morning, it’s The Show on KJZZ 91.5. I’m Mark Brodie.

LAUREN GILGER: And I’m Lauren Gilger. Local writer Melissa Dunmore may have spent the last few decades of her life in the Valley of the Sun, but she’ll always identify as a New Yorker. Born and raised in a big Puerto Rican family in the city, Dunmore often writes about family, identity and cultural legacy. And in two stories included in the inaugural edition of Palabra magazine, she writes about two of her grandparents. She came into our studios recently to tell me more about them, and she told me she sees herself as a matriarch in training.

MELISSA DUNMORE: I coined that a few years ago, even before I became a mom, because I felt like the powerful and amazing, resilient women in my life have been training me to be them one day, like whether I realized it or not, you know? Just nothing is meant to be taken for granted or thrown away, and then if you can make light of the small things in life, then the harder things are easier because you’ve been training, right? It’s like strength training, where you stress test, you know, yourself, and then when someone else is watching you, like a little girl who’s learning how to be a person, how to be a girl in this world, how to one day be a woman, she’s in training, too.

LAUREN GILGER: So you’ve got two pieces published in the inaugural edition of this Palabra magazine, it’s called Devotion, this edition. Let’s start with Trunk Milk, the first piece you have in here, which is not about your grandmother, we’ll get to her, but this is about your grandfather, right?

MELISSA DUNMORE: Yes, my abuelo.

LAUREN GILGER: And the milk that he literally kept in the trunk of his car!

MELISSA DUNMORE: Literally for decades and generations, not the same jug of milk! A fresh jug of milk most days. I guess he did this with my mom and my aunt, too, yeah.

LAUREN GILGER: So this was unrefrigerated milk in the back of the car all the time?

MELISSA DUNMORE: Mm-hmm, yeah, in a like a box. Not a like a full cooler, which would have made, you know, more sense, but like a box of ice, you know, he tried, and it would always have a cool paper towel draped on it, like a little scarf or a little ascot.

LAUREN GILGER: What was the idea?

MELISSA DUNMORE: The idea was that he was driving kids around, it was myself, my sibling, my cousins, all over New York. He would drive my mom to the bus stop so she could take two buses, to the train, to downtown Brooklyn to get to work. Then he would drive us to school, elementary, junior high, and high school. The man was driving all the time, and he would run errands for my abuelita. We would get hungry, you know, and he would just pull, “Oh, I’m good.” He would have a thermos, which could have soup, could have hot chocolate. There was always the milk, and then like a sandwich or something. But the amount of times, especially if we would pass, you know, a Burger King, a McDonald’s, a Wendy’s, and we were like, “Ooh, that looks good, we’re so hungry,” he’s like, “Ah, I got what you need right here. You’re hungry, say no more.” Trunk milk, yeah!

LAUREN GILGER: Trunk milk it is.

MELISSA DUNMORE: It raised us. It raised all of us, and I didn’t know that it was unusual or whimsical or maybe not the most hygienic snack solution! It was just life, you know, and it made sense. Food was expensive, they were on a limited budget. If they were going to buy food, it was going to go to feed everybody because my abuela would cook all the time these massive Puerto Rican meals. I mean, we would drive around all day sipping on trunk milk, taking a bite of a sandwich, and then walk in to like an amazing stew, you know, or rice and beans for days. So it’s how he survived, I mean, and how we all survived.

LAUREN GILGER: So that story’s about the trunk milk, but it’s also about you, right, and how he supported you in becoming what you have become, which is the, what, the highest-educated member of your family ever?

MELISSA DUNMORE: That’s right, yeah, the highest-educated, I have a master’s, and he had a sixth grade education, and my abuela had if not the equivalent, then a little bit less, because in rural Puerto Rico in the ’30s and ’40s, it was not accessible to be in education a long time. You were either helping your family on the farm or in construction, and the girls and women were feeding everybody and raising everybody’s kids together. So it wasn’t for lack of wanting a formal education either, but it’s about — Trunk Milk is really about a full, whole, whole milk education, right, that you can learn just as much from life and from being, you know, in a big city driving around in a car with your grandfather as you can in a more standardized Western concept of a classroom. So much of what I learned about life and problem-solving and literally navigating is from him. And so, yeah, this was the fuel that got me to be where I am today, where I am the highest-educated member, and he would be so proud to see that.

LAUREN GILGER: 100%. OK, so let’s talk about your other piece that’s being published here. This is about your grandmother, right, and your memories of her, her memories of recipes.

MELISSA DUNMORE: Yes.

LAUREN GILGER: And the family memories that kind of tied it all together, and her losing them, right, as she suffered from Alzheimer’s?

MELISSA DUNMORE: Yes, La Memoria, which in Spanish means memory, and it’s a lot of different aspects of looking at memory, like memory as a whole or the fractured sense of memory that we all have that create this, you know, unifying memory of a person. Yeah, because she was — she was the youngest daughter of 14 kids, and she cooked for everybody, and on the island, her food is still famous. Nobody cooked like Pancha did, that was her nickname. And me being her only granddaughter, I really got to absorb so much of that, her like physical recipes that we would eat, but also just like the way she lived her life and the way that she raised and loved all of us. Yeah, so all of that, like, osmosis, I feel like I absorbed it, and then I was like the container, like I was like the pot that held it all as she lost it, because she forgot all of her recipes, she forgot that she used to cook things. Her most famous things, she had no concept of it. It’s a really cruel disease, Alzheimer’s. My abuelo also had dementia, and Puerto Ricans actually suffer in disproportionate numbers from Alzheimer’s and dementia.

LAUREN GILGER: Wow.

MELISSA DUNMORE: Yeah, so this is not — it’s not uncommon, especially in Puerto Rican families of multiple generations to have experience with caretaking for someone with dementia or with Alzheimer’s. And then that loss of cultural memory is like another mini death on top of the loss of the person, right, because then you become their tether to the homeland, to the culture, where it used to be the other way around.

LAUREN GILGER: So I want you to read the very end of that essay for us, because it hits on a lot of those things that you just outlined. This is about the idea, right, that smell is tied to memory, and you thought maybe it would reawaken some of the memories, the cooking. Read that part for us.

MELISSA DUNMORE: Sure. It is said smell is strongly tied to memory, and music lights up parts of the brain unaffected by dementia. Maybe the melody of the mangoes, quizás the guinepas could, perhaps the plantain, suppose the starfruit, or certainly the ceiba knows what to whisper to the wind to make coquís in the trees trill their tiny voices to write her recollection, if even for a moment. And for safekeeping, I can preserve her in a pastel for posterity, wrap her in a banana leaf blanket on sugarcane sheets and hibiscus pillows.

LAUREN GILGER: That’s such a beautiful ending.

MELISSA DUNMORE: Thank you. I read this part and modified it slightly for her eulogy. Yeah, it felt really appropriate, yeah.

LAUREN GILGER: So let’s end with a question about that theme, right, of motherhood, of matriarchy, that is definitely in this piece of writing of yours, but is in a lot of your writing. Do you as a mother now to a little girl —

MELISSA DUNMORE: Yeah!

LAUREN GILGER: Do you pass that on to her? Do you feel like, again, that maybe that responsibility to do that?

MELISSA DUNMORE: Yes, I do, and I find myself doing it, it’s like breathing. Like I’m going to talk in Spanglish, I’m going to, you know, reference, “Oh, my abuelo used to sing this song,” or “This reminds me of that.” I’ve become folksy like they were, and it feels really nice, and then I feel like I’m closer to them now that I’m in this place where I’m the knowledge bearer, and we’re creating our life together, and I feel like I feel some of the the joy and the love, the joyful responsibility of raising the next generation. And it’s not something that I take lightly, you know, like depending on who you talk to, like, “Oh, kids are just, you know, they’re just kids, and like just keep them alive,” or I feel like it’s so much more than that, and there is a level because she is a girl, because she is multicultural, because we have this rich heritage, because I’m raising her in diaspora, like I grew up in diaspora. So I want her to feel that pride. I’m really determined to fill her cup, you know, as much as she can hold, I’m willing to pour into her.

LAUREN GILGER: All right. Melissa Dunmore, local writer, storyteller, joining us. Melissa, thank you so much.

MELISSA DUNMORE: Thank you so much for having me.

MARK BRODIE: Good morning, it’s The Show on KJZZ 91.5. I’m Mark Brodie.

LAUREN GILGER: And I’m Lauren Gilger. For most people, fall means crunchy leaves and hot apple cider, but for Valley comic and writer Anwar Newton, the season conjures some very different memories. Here is Newton with the latest in our Soapbox essay collection.

ANWAR NEWTON: Fall has always felt like the beginning to me. Fall signaled the start of the school year. Fall was the harbinger of all the good holidays. Until autumn rolls around, you’re kind of stuck with the duller holidays. Easter never meant an extra day off and July 4th seldom picked off two school days the way Thanksgiving always did. Ironically, New Year’s Day always felt like the end of all the fun. My mother didn’t feel the same way. To her, fall meant spending a lot of money and surviving until a tax refund saved her from drowning in January.

To mom, fall meant new bookbags, new clothes, and a full page of school supplies she’d have to go to the mall to get, which meant taking two buses to get there. Fall meant another bed sheet would get holes cut into it to be a ghost costume for Halloween. Which meant another two-bus trip to the mall to get new sheets. And don’t even mention Christmas. I couldn’t remember how many of those were “postponed” with an IOU given to mom’s four children, redeemable on our birthdays next year.

My mother’s mood was moodier in autumn. Late nights returning home empty handed from Bingo World felt heavier. Not winning at the bingo hall in the fall meant the holidays would be … quieter. That her paycheck had been gambled away. Again. Most Friday and Saturday nights, mom would creep slowly through the front door at midnight, her timid demeanor trying to conceal her loud secret from us. The secret being that we’d skip Christmas this year. Again.

One night, mom left for Bingo World without the house key, which meant one of us had to stay up to let her back in the house. Soon after, my sister found the key and decided she didn’t want to stay up late waiting to unlock the door. She would leave the key in the mailbox and leave a sign on the front door that said “MOM THE KEY IS IN THE MAILBOX.” I remember thinking the idea was bad. I said as much. But the sign went on the door, the key went in the mailbox, and we all went to sleep at 9 o'clock sharp, our bodies scattered on the couch and floor under the glow of the television still on.

We were awoken at midnight by my mother’s errant nudges.

“Where’s the TV?” she remarked.

Groggy, we looked around.

“Where’s the stereo?” she followed up.

We shuffled through the two-bedroom flat, searching.

“The Nintendo is gone, too,” mom says, starting to realize what has happened. “Someone came in here and stole all the stuff while you guys were sleeping!”

She was right. Someone walked by, saw the sign, grabbed the key, and had the gall to step over us while we slumbered, robbing us blind. My mother was defeated. Relieved that none of us woke up while it was happening. Who knows what the thieves would have done if we saw them? But still, defeated. She had won $1,000 at Bingo World that night.

LAUREN GILGER: That was Valley comic and writer Anwar Newton. You can hear his essay again and learn how to tell your own on air at theshow.kjzz.org.

MARK BRODIE: Thanks for listening to The Show’s podcast. The Show is produced by Sativa Peterson, Nick Sanchez, Amber Victoria Singer and Ayana Hamilton. The Show was created by Jon Hoban. Our executive producer is Amy Silverman. You can find more of The Show and sign up for our newsletter at theshow.kjzz.org. You can also find us on Instagram @kjzztheshow.